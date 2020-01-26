“Liz Marty May for US Congress” campaign confirmed. Facebook site is active and under construction.

Well, look what I just found out on the Internet. The “Liz Marty May for US Congress” campaign is confirmed and appears to be very much active.
Liz May’s Congressional campaign is confirmed via a Facebook page that appears very much “under construction” complete with logo, and scenes from a “video photo shoot” showing her on a fence and a horse.
It’s interesting that Liz May is using “Liz Marty May” as her name in her official campaign logo, much like former Congresswoman Stephanie Herseth Sandlin did after she was married. But that came after Sandlin had first established her branding as a Congresswoman while single.
I would note that as some campaigns often make the mistake, she does obfuscate her last name by turning part of the “A” in her last name into a cow graphic. As a candidate, you’re after readability, not simply being fancy. But, I’m sure she’ll figure that out at some point.
So. looks like things are off and running. Spurs and all.
Probably more conservative than what we got now. I think the guy we got now has voted for every budget so far that was higher than the previous. Really no difference in republicans and democrats except for a few like Rand Paul.
Mike, Dusty didn’t vote for the last spending deal or the one before that.
I would say this election just got a bit more interesting.
Pretty legit looking logo. Definitely looking like an interesting campaign.
Not really. It makes the last name – the thing that’s going to be on the ballot – difficult to read.
She won’t break 10 percent. Probably 5.
How does a person who can’t even beat a Dem in their home district all of a sudden think she will become likable by a majority of Republicans statewide?