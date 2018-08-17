May & Nelson complaining they want their own throne, AND to also pick the other teams’ Leadership? Talk about having their cake and eating it too…

The Argus Leader has a story today about the people forming the conservative caucus – Liz May and Stace Nelson – complaining that while they want to sit on their own throne, they want to have dual caucus citizenship with the caucus they’re trying to claim they’re better than.

Basically they want to throw rocks at the GOP caucus at the same time they pick it’s leaders:

And when Republican leaders learned that May and Nelson, who’d referred to them publicly as “RINOs” — Republicans in name only — were planning to break off, they hatched a plan to make them choose. Republican House and Senate majority leaders penned letters to dozens of lawmakers and legislative candidates inviting them to caucus with the Republican Majority if elected. “We consider the House and Senate Republican Majority Caucuses to be a family of Republicans working together to ensure that conservative Republican principles are protected and preserved in South Dakota,” Qualm said at the time. “We also believe that members of caucuses, whether a majority or a minority caucus, should be committed and dedicated to their caucus.” and.. May said she’d refused to sign the letter because she had concerns about the agreement inhibiting her ability to work with her constituents. She maintained that assuming she won and the Republicans maintained their majority in November, she would be part of the Majority Party caucus meetings. “It is my caucus and I will attend,” May said. “I’m going to caucus.

Read it here.

So, about this “rival caucus.” If we look back to the announcement when May and Nelson intentionally tried to separate themselves from the GOP Caucus, they did so based on how people ranked on a cherry picked scorecard, claiming they’re more Republican than all the other Republicans:

The release notes that “co-chair Senator Stace Nelson has long pushed for conservative Republican Legislators to separate themselves.” So, after Stace gets his wish, he’s whining to the press that they want to throw rocks at the Republicans who aren’t in their “exclusive club,” and pick their leaders too?

I’m not sure how many more of these “true Republicans” the party can stand.

Liz and Stace may want to sit on a throne. But maybe they ought to show actual leadership by working together for Republicans, instead of criticizing them.

For a change.

