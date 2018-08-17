May & Nelson complaining they want their own throne, AND to also pick the other teams’ Leadership? Talk about having their cake and eating it too…

The Argus Leader has a story today about the people forming the conservative caucus – Liz May and Stace Nelson – complaining that while they want to sit on their own throne, they want to have dual caucus citizenship with the caucus they’re trying to claim they’re better than.
Basically they want to throw rocks at the GOP caucus at the same time they pick it’s leaders:
And when Republican leaders learned that May and Nelson, who’d referred to them publicly as “RINOs” — Republicans in name only — were planning to break off, they hatched a plan to make them choose.
Republican House and Senate majority leaders penned letters to dozens of lawmakers and legislative candidates inviting them to caucus with the Republican Majority if elected.
“We consider the House and Senate Republican Majority Caucuses to be a family of Republicans working together to ensure that conservative Republican principles are protected and preserved in South Dakota,” Qualm said at the time. “We also believe that members of caucuses, whether a majority or a minority caucus, should be committed and dedicated to their caucus.”
and..
May said she’d refused to sign the letter because she had concerns about the agreement inhibiting her ability to work with her constituents.
She maintained that assuming she won and the Republicans maintained their majority in November, she would be part of the Majority Party caucus meetings.
“It is my caucus and I will attend,” May said. “I’m going to caucus.
So, about this “rival caucus.” If we look back to the announcement when May and Nelson intentionally tried to separate themselves from the GOP Caucus, they did so based on how people ranked on a cherry picked scorecard, claiming they’re more Republican than all the other Republicans:
The release notes that “co-chair Senator Stace Nelson has long pushed for conservative Republican Legislators to separate themselves.” So, after Stace gets his wish, he’s whining to the press that they want to throw rocks at the Republicans who aren’t in their “exclusive club,” and pick their leaders too?
I’m not sure how many more of these “true Republicans” the party can stand.
Liz and Stace may want to sit on a throne. But maybe they ought to show actual leadership by working together for Republicans, instead of criticizing them.
For a change.
It would really be best if May, Nelson and others of their ilk registered with the Constitution Party, or created a new party. Then they could run against R’s and D’s (they seem to spend more time attacking R’s) and, if they are elected, they could have their own legislative caucus. They’d probably be happier, and I’m sure the Republican caucus members would be.
That is what they tried to do break away…but they wanted the help of the GOP to do it…poor thinking once again
This is crazy.
On one hand she says the group isn’t composed of “true Republicans” and then she says they can’t exclude her from their group because they and her are all Republicans.
Is she really so stupid so as not to understand the disconnect, so intellectually dishonest to shamelessly play both sides, or so crazy she is disconnected from reality.
Instead of me putting forth any judgment, Im willing to let May let us know if she is stupid, dishonest or nuts.
She is just plain dumb.
Everytime I hear about these clique requirements I get a mental image of a little rascals clubhouse with a misspelled sign that says “No Free Thinkers Allowed”. Nothing like watching GOP leadership acting so childish. Their demands of legislators to all walk the line are a threat to all citizens. They want lemmings that can be controlled.
This loyalty pledge is a terrible idea in the first place. The Democrats are going to use it against us. If you want members to know what’s expected of them, leadership could simply tell them.
Also what’s with Maher putting his name on this thing when he donated $750 to Sutton’s Cowboy Caucus PAC which has only donated to Sutton for Governor? Does he think we wouldn’t find out?
The interesting thing about this letter is that it actually a thinly veiled move to exclude several of the more conservative members from the caucus election. Knowing who would refuse to sign it, the letter was sent out. This will change leadership in each chamber.
This is the same Liz May who complains about her peers being RINOs, but then publically states she is supporting Billie Sutton for Governor. Try to wrap your head around that one.
Wait, Liz is supporting Sutton?…that can’t be right.
Do away with closed caucuses. Bring daylight to all discussions.
Other levels of government are not allowed this type of meeting.
Why would anyone want to even be a legislator when the pay is $6,000 and a ton of criticism and stress?
Anon,
By there reactions they are liberal enablers and the least conservative. Measure people by the results and the fruit. Stace and Litzy are as conservative as Bernie Sanders. Except he is smart and honest. They are liars and stupid. Grossly so. If they aren’t stupid and liars they are evil and tools of Satan, and they know who their sponsor is, the Evil one himself.