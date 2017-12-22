Merry Christmas from the Governor Daugaard Family! Posted on December 22, 2017 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Merry Christmas to everyone from South Dakota’s Governor Dennis Daugaard and family, via his Christmas card for 2017: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related