Midway through March, and the 2018 races are already shifting again! Posted on March 15, 2017 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ The fun thing about the political wind forecast for 2018 is that those same winds are shifting constantly. It was just a few weeks ago when we issued the last report, and already things have changed drastically. So, time for an update: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Looks like a great group of candidates to choose from. Two great people for house and governor, too bad someone will lose out. Interested to see who runs for treasurer.
Is Lance Russell the only one with a voting record on the issues? How much will that influence GOP voters?
A version of March Madness that I can get behind!
You didn’t update your commentary on the House race. Still says Krebs is thinking about it.
Thanks for the catch. I put up the wrong revision!