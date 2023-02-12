More employees coming through the door at Secretary of State

Austin Goss is reporting more new employees rolling into the Secretary of State’s office after the last group ..departed. In addition to Adam Miller whom I had mentioned a while back, the SOS has filled another vacated position:

Johnson confirmed the addition of Reggie Rhoden and Adam Miller to the office. Rhoden will be the Elections Coordinator and Pistol Permit Administrator for the office….

And….

Rhoden previously worked for the state at the Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR). According to his LinkedIn, he most recently served as a Regional Consultant for Northpoint Data Security.