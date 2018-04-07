MORE on poll just released showing Noem 11 points up

A Republican political consulting firm, Rockbridge Strategies, released a poll yesterday showing Congresswoman Kristi Noem as polling 11 points up from Marty Jackley, which the Jackley people were quick to try to discredit.
This morning the polling firm, Advantage, Inc, released a little more information on the results:
|Advantage, Inc
|Project: South Dakota Governor Autopoll
|4/4/18
|Start Date
|4-Apr
|End Date
|4-Apr
|N= 500
|Date
|4-Apr
|Total
|Q1. Do you plan on voting in the June 5 Republican primary for governor?
|1
|Yes
|500
|500
|100.00%
|2
|Not sure
|0
|0
|0.00%
|3
|Unsure
|0
|0
|0.00%
|TOTAL
|500
|500
|100.00%
|Q2. If the candidates for governor in the Republican primary are Kristi Noem and Marty Jackley, who would you vote for?
|1
|Kristi Noem
|220
|220
|44.00%
|2
|Marty Jackley
|166
|166
|33.20%
|3
|Undecided
|114
|114
|22.80%
|TOTAL
|500
|500
|100.00%
|Q3. Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Kristi Noem?
|1
|Favorable
|340
|340
|68.00%
|2
|Unfavorable
|91
|91
|18.20%
|3
|No Opinion
|69
|69
|13.80%
|TOTAL
|500
|500
|100.00%
|Q4. Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Marty Jackley?
|1
|Favorable
|295
|295
|59.00%
|2
|Unfavorable
|96
|96
|19.20%
|3
|No Opinion
|109
|109
|21.80%
|TOTAL
|500
|500
|100.00%
|Q5. Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of President Donald Trump?
|1
|Favorable
|349
|349
|69.80%
|2
|Unfavorable
|107
|107
|21.40%
|3
|No Opinion
|44
|44
|8.80%
|TOTAL
|500
|500
|100.00%
|Q6. Are you male or female?
|1
|Male
|250
|250
|50.00%
|2
|Female
|250
|250
|50.00%
|TOTAL
|500
|500
|100.00%
Shouldn’t this have a disclaimer on it that says Paid for by Kristi for Governor?
I’m disturbed Kristi would resort to such shady tactics. Noem’s campaign manager and his partner pulled a similar stunt in another race where they released a poll they conducted showing heir candidate winning big….but got 3rd. Check out this story http://mycn2.com/politics/hal-heiner-builds-lead-in-third-party-poll-while-other-gop-gubernatorial-candidates-dismiss-results
Shady? It’s a poll.
At some point, the fake indignant act gets old.
Agreed. It is what it is. Question is whether the universe they’re sampling is representative of the voting universe as a whole. If I knew the best way to do that, I’d be in business doing that.
As it is, what we can do is go “Hmmm. Those are interesting results” and armchair quarterback it.
Are you Sandy or Veritas? Please pick a handle, and don’t switch midstream.
Dominating!
Autopolls don’t have a great record.