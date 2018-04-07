MORE on poll just released showing Noem 11 points up

A Republican political consulting firm, Rockbridge Strategies, released a poll yesterday showing Congresswoman Kristi Noem as polling 11 points up from Marty Jackley, which the Jackley people were quick to try to discredit.

This morning the polling firm, Advantage, Inc, released a little more information on the results:

Advantage, Inc Project: South Dakota Governor Autopoll 4/4/18 Start Date 4-Apr End Date 4-Apr N= 500 Date 4-Apr Total Q1. Do you plan on voting in the June 5 Republican primary for governor? 1 Yes 500 500 100.00% 2 Not sure 0 0 0.00% 3 Unsure 0 0 0.00% TOTAL 500 500 100.00% Q2. If the candidates for governor in the Republican primary are Kristi Noem and Marty Jackley, who would you vote for? 1 Kristi Noem 220 220 44.00% 2 Marty Jackley 166 166 33.20% 3 Undecided 114 114 22.80% TOTAL 500 500 100.00% Q3. Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Kristi Noem? 1 Favorable 340 340 68.00% 2 Unfavorable 91 91 18.20% 3 No Opinion 69 69 13.80% TOTAL 500 500 100.00% Q4. Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Marty Jackley? 1 Favorable 295 295 59.00% 2 Unfavorable 96 96 19.20% 3 No Opinion 109 109 21.80% TOTAL 500 500 100.00% Q5. Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of President Donald Trump? 1 Favorable 349 349 69.80% 2 Unfavorable 107 107 21.40% 3 No Opinion 44 44 8.80% TOTAL 500 500 100.00% Q6. Are you male or female? 1 Male 250 250 50.00% 2 Female 250 250 50.00% TOTAL 500 500 100.00%

