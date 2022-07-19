Read it and weep Jamie Smith. Because Kristi Noem is the 7th most popular Governor in the Country today:
Who is America’s most popular governor? With 74% approval ratings, Wyoming Republican Mark Gordon and Vermont Republican Phil Scott top the list. https://t.co/ScFFj3iV86 pic.twitter.com/GHMUUtroQJ
— Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) July 19, 2022
6 thoughts on “Morning Consult: Kristi Noem is the 7th most popular Governor in the nation”
Not sure I buy this. This poll has Larry Hogan above Kristi and Ron DeSantis tied with Gavin Newcomb of California. I would think both DeSantis and Noem should both be higher on the list.
Hogen in MD, Scott in VT, Sununu in NH, and Baker in MA are always among the highest on these deals. Because, I think, they are moderate Republicans in Democratic states. So the R’s all approve because they are just amazed they somehow elected a governor, and the I’s and D’s approve at least somewhat because they are pretty moderate or liberal.
Not surprising that they would be at the top here. This is a very strong showing for Noem though – I’d bet that 59-39 is in the ballpark of the margin she’ll beat Smith by.
Noem is really popular with Roger Stone I see
Also #6 on most unpopular. Everyone loves or hates her. Luckily it’s more love than hate. Only 2% without an opinion.
Higher profile brings more scrutiny, which between the state plane, the personnel issues in her office, and the nepotism scandal will be her undoing.
Mr. Smith does not seem to be much of a teeth gnasher. Although I can see him really ranting around the (D) caucus rooms and smashing things up, throwing Taco Johns against the wall and stuff, but he seems mellow on this.
I think he will maintain his cool, or maybe his mellow can’t be harshed.