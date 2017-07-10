No wonder Lora Hubbel Blocked me. She’s turning the nutty up to 11.

Because I’m like Curious George, minus the man in the yellow hat, I had to see what Lora Hubbel was espousing on Facebook that was so secret that she felt she had to block my ability so see.
Apparently, as she discloses, she’s no longer holding back, and has launched her first attack, this one on Dusty Johnson for talking about an electoral path forward in 2008 after “after Romney lost to Obama.” (Never mind that Romney didn’t run that year.)
And that the GOP brought in “single, metrosexual men to blend in and turn our party from conservative to RINO,” with Lora claiming “our party,” while conveniently ignoring her own recent Independent candidacy for Lt. Gov, as well as her recent stint as chair for the Constitution Party:
Good grief. This is a bit like two years ago when she accused the State GOP of being run by homosexuals..
..Two years ago, it was gay men, now it’s “single, metrosexual men” infiltrating the GOP. It’s another instance of crazy accusations with no basis in reality. None. Nada. Zip. Zilch.
And Dusty’s point in 2008 is just as valid now as it was then: “Conservatism is most effective when it is thoughtful, not toxic.”
A lesson Lora has failed to learn. Over, and over, and over.
PS. When she says Dusty is from a Democrat family, Lora must not know JoanieJohnson, a long time GOP activist in Hughes County – right up to her death. Or Dusty’s Grandpa Bill, advisor to more republican officeholders than Hubble ever liked! Dusty’s uncle Barry was active with us in college republicans and in TARS before that. It would be hard to find a better credentialed, harder working GOP family, than Dusty’s.
That was my thought as well, but sometimes I have to sacrifice the point by point refutation for brevity. There was just a ‘whole lot of crazy’ to talk about.
Too much crazy to sort out.
she must have a bushel basket of money that she’s tired of.
met-ro-sex-u-al
[me-troh-sek-shoo-uh l]
Spell Syllables
Examples
Word Origin
noun
1.
a heterosexual, usually urban male who pays much attention to his personal appearance and cultivates an upscale lifestyle.
What is the big deal about that? I grew up in the clothing business. I was sad to see Normans close in Sioux Falls.
My middle sister is an organizer for Bernie Sanders. My oldest sister worked for Ronald Regan. Guess that makes me a RINO, except I don’t have enough hair to sport a metro man bun.
One of Lora’s interested supporters ironically is Cory Heidelberger’s associate Larry Kurtz. He urged her to run outside the Republican Party. Lora wouldn’t the Constitution Party be a better fit in your run for the Governor’s office rather than the state Republican Party? Lora made a comment that she would let him smoke his pipe in her Governor’s office and wanted to smell the smoke. Not sure what that was about.
Regarding an earlier posting by Lora accusing some of the SDGOP leadership or members being gay. Who cares? Closeted or out. One’s sexual orientation or identity has little to do with where they fall in the political spectrum or where their values and beliefs are. What I do have a problem is the hypocrisy when some of the most anti-LGBT spokespeople, clergy or lawmakers or put up a façade of being holy rollers and by their actions hurt others while trying to come to terms with their own sexual issues. Then is later found out that they had their own sexual interludes being same sex, transgender, paid for sex, extra-marital affairs or whatever. That drives many away from organized religion and faith in our political system.
So recovering alcoholics can’t promote sobriety? Have you informed Alcoholics Anonymous that their sponsors are disqualified because they used to be drunks themselves?
So tell me how this works, only people who have never sinned can minister to sinners?
By definition that creates a staffing problem for the churches.
is george soros propping her up as a vote splitter yet?