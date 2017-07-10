No wonder Lora Hubbel Blocked me. She’s turning the nutty up to 11.

Because I’m like Curious George, minus the man in the yellow hat, I had to see what Lora Hubbel was espousing on Facebook that was so secret that she felt she had to block my ability so see.

Apparently, as she discloses, she’s no longer holding back, and has launched her first attack, this one on Dusty Johnson for talking about an electoral path forward in 2008 after “after Romney lost to Obama.” (Never mind that Romney didn’t run that year.)

And that the GOP brought in “single, metrosexual men to blend in and turn our party from conservative to RINO,” with Lora claiming “our party,” while conveniently ignoring her own recent Independent candidacy for Lt. Gov, as well as her recent stint as chair for the Constitution Party:

Good grief. This is a bit like two years ago when she accused the State GOP of being run by homosexuals..

..Two years ago, it was gay men, now it’s “single, metrosexual men” infiltrating the GOP. It’s another instance of crazy accusations with no basis in reality. None. Nada. Zip. Zilch.

And Dusty’s point in 2008 is just as valid now as it was then: “Conservatism is most effective when it is thoughtful, not toxic.”

A lesson Lora has failed to learn. Over, and over, and over.

