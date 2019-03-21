Not enough people paying attention to Senator Stace Nelson, so he sent out an odd press release.

Apparently not enough people paid attention to the antics of Senator Stace Nelson this past legislative session. Because it became necessary for him to send out a press release going after his enemies:

The sheriff and chief deputy for Brown County are named in complaints filed with the South Dakota Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission. Copies of the complaints against Sheriff Mark Milbrandt and Chief Deputy Dave Lunzman were included with a news release from state Sen. Stace Nelson, R-Fulton. He also filed complaints against former Brown County Deputy Ross Erickson and Madison police officer Mathew Wollmann. They seek revocation of the men’s law enforcement certification.

Read it here.

So, exactly why did it become necessary for Stace to become the police of the police in this instance? According to the stream-of-consciousness press release he sent out to democrat website Dakota Free Press ….(of course)… Stace somehow lays the blame with Governor Noem, which was too bizarre of a stretch for the Aberdeen News to include in their article:

“Governor Noem’s 2018 Republican primary win over former Attorney General Marty Jackley is credited by many to Noem’s negative campaign TV ads in which Noem used the Kaiser court judgement to mock Jackley being tough on crime and attacked Jackley for dismissing and ignoring Kaiser’s complaints. Despite these facts, neither the Commission nor Governor Noem filed complaints with the Commission to address the notorious illegal and unethical conduct of the offending officers who cost the state of South Dakota over $1.5 Million.”

Read that here.

Um.. Because the Governor’s campaign brings something up that had been litigated, in his mind the then candidate was supposed to file a complaint? Really?

(If that’s the case.. wasn’t Stace a legislator before any commercials came out? Why did he wait until now himself?)

I think we are actually all dumber for having read how he connected the yarn in his head to blame it on the Governor.

Moving on.

