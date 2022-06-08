Postscript to the election. As always, there are winners and losers, and not sure 500k from Convention of States affected anything.

Kind of an interesting primary last night. Some people I was cheering for won. Some people didn’t.
I think the number of people dividing up the vote in some of these races affected things. I think the quality of candidates mattered as much if not more than anything. I don’t know that the massive amounts of money pouring in from out of state did anything other than burn bridges for the next legislative session.
Speaking of the cash dumped in by Convention of States.. They targeted five candidates. Michael Rohl, Lee Schoenbeck, Tim Reed, Mary Duvall, and David Johnson. The only one of them who lost was Mary in the narrow contest between her and former Pierre City Commissioner Jim Mehlhaff. The rest just shellacked the poor to mediocre competition.
- Michael Rohl was out there first and never let up, when his opponent didn’t seem to get active until the end. He won 71-29%
- Lee Schoenbeck had an absolute fusillade of fertilizer thrown at him from every angle, whether true or not. His opponent could barely seem to spell legislature. Lee for the win, 59-41%.
- Tim Reed had the COS just making stuff up that was woven from pure insinuation. He smashed the nobody running against him 60-40%
- David Johnson defeated return legislative spouse Janet Jensen 57-43%. Nobody was looking for another Jensen last election, and they still aren’t.
In other words, if you put money behind a known candidate, you might be able to fight it to darn near even. But if your candidate is not up to par, so shall be your results.
Other interesting observations from last night? When faced with a lot of choices, people didn’t seem interested in wholesale change, but were more aiming down the middle, and there were a lot of close races.
In District 3 House, Carl Perry won, but in the competition for second place, there were less than 65 votes between Brandei Schaefbauer (2nd place) and Richard Rylance (3rd place). Same thing in Brookings. Mellissa Heermann 1280, Roger Degroot 1245, and Doug Post 1184. 61 votes between 2nd and 3rd. District 12 House – 13 votes between second and third. District 20 has 120 votes between 2 and 3. District 29 32 votes between 2 and 3.
In what might be the heartbreak of the evening, Julie Frye-Mueller, was almost taken out in a race separating that trainwreck from her opponent Tim Goodwin on a vote of 2848-2802, only 46 votes, within recount range. We’ll have to wait for the canvas to see if anything drastic changes. But, we handily kept Bryan Breitling in the Senate, and picked up Steve Kolbeck.
I don’t know that anyone can say there was a conservative surge or backlash, as much as there was a re-jumbling in the spirit of re-districting. Arch-conservative Fred Deutsch returned, but came in alongside Kristi Noem ally Stephanie Sauder. John Mills returned, but came in a distant second to former Cabinet official Tim Reisch.
When it comes down to it, I think it’s based mainly on the quality of the candidates, and the quality of the campaign they ran.
From reports, I think door to door campaigning is back, and candidates better make sure they’re doing it if they want to be competitive.
I’ll be picking these apart all day.. stay tuned.
23 thoughts on “Postscript to the election. As always, there are winners and losers, and not sure 500k from Convention of States affected anything.”
Dix lost to Novstrup, that’s got to sting a bit for a certain somebody.
Brandei Schaefbauer another anti-vaxxer elected.
Surprised the Wieses although losing got as many votes as they did.
Champion for deadbeat dads Pishke won.
Yes, but his clone didn’t get 10%.
Clone? Who is that?
Spelled last name wrong Weis but Weises Kaleb/Kayla lost.
One would wonder if some of that tainted crazy water from the Black Hills District 30 area contaminated the Hub City region. More crazies and radicals got elected.
Glad Fouberg got in for sanity’s sake.
“Champion for deadbeat dads Pishke won”. Stay classy anonymous. Glad someone actually supports children(s) rights.
Amendment C getting throttled like it did proves, beyond any shadow of a doubt, what we learned from Amendment A’s passage: the SD Republican establishment DOES NOT accurately or adequately represent South Dakota Republican voters.
Lee et al, you should be ashamed. Do better.
Yet people in this state keep voting for them. They don’t represent your interests! Stop electing them! Baffling.
The complete loss by Amendment C was somewhat of a surprise to me.
I expected it to lose, but I thought it would be closer. I expected it to be within a few percentage points, honestly.
The state legislature did everything they could to stack the deck in favor of it winning:
1) Putting it in the primary election where the vast majority of voters were Republican Primary Voters who tend to be more conservative than the average Republican Party member at large.
2) Doing it in a year where there wasn’t any Democratic Party Primary so the more liberal wing of the Democratic Party had no reason to come out to vote…this SHOULD have been the best time for this to win.
And it still lost. It lost state-wide. Even if every Democrat and Non-Party ballot was thrown out, it STILL lost.
Let’s pretend that all 62568 non-Republican votes were all NO votes. We know that isn’t the case, but that’s where the math is easier and more favorable to the Yes on C crowd.
59,111 Yes votes to the 122,387 NO votes – 62568 non-Republicans gives us C losing 59,111 YES to 59,819 NO. And that is the mathematically BEST possible result for the Yes on C crowd.
They couldn’t even convince the more Conservative block of the Republican Party to support this bill.
Hopefully the state legislature learns from this. I don’t expect that they will, but hopefully they do.
Lee is incorrigible and pathologically arrogant. He will learn nothing from this. The best we can hope for is that legislators will stop following him.
Truth bomb 100%
Potheads are happy they can try to push thru recreational weed and that will result in large tax increases so Amendment C would have stopped that in it’s tracks unless out od stat pot would have poured even more money into the state to get it passed.
lol this is just nutz, first off I predict rec weed will have a harder road this time around as there will actually be an attempt to stop it now instead of letting the court do the work.
Amendment C was about stopping medicaid expansion this Fall not weed. duh
inevitably, Medicaid expansion will be passed, and when the legislature has to make cuts to education to pay for it, the names and addresses of all the people who signed those petitions should be released to the teachers so they will know which homes to target for retributive acts of violence.
Eventually the only way to pay for everything will be with a state income tax, and the half of the population which doesn’t pay income taxes will have no trouble at all voting for one.
There is no need for cuts to education. You are just stating scare tactics. Cuts to the governor’s travel and legal budget would be good choices.
It was about stopping both Medicaid expansion and recreational weed my friend. BOTH will raise taxes.
Alright. Would you please educate me on how rec weed would raise taxes? Genuinely want to know. Thx
You’re delusional. Most real, actual voters, like your neighbors, want recreational marijuana. I’d bet it passes with over 60% support this fall. Especially after people turned out to vote down C.
However, if C would’ve passed it would’ve been challenged legally for the same reason A was thrown out and the State probably would’ve lost that fight. So by voting No we saved ourselves tax dollars. How bout that.
Weed taxes would only apply to weed buyers. Are you always this stupid or are you making a special effort today?
Yeah – Much like taxes on booze, concerts and entertainment, or any other USE tax on a non-essential item, it is a voluntary tax.
If you don’t want to pay the weed tax, DON’T SMOKE WEED.
It’s kind of like Video Lottery or PowerBall – I don’t want to pay those taxes, so I don’t.
You can’t complain about people who CHOOSE to give money to the state. It’s their money, they can do what they want with it.
As America’s Governor Noem has correctly stated Marijuana especially recreational Marijuaana will GROW GOVERMENT and indeed it will. Support services wich includes social services will grow and all kids of problems will grow which taxpayers will be left on the hook for. Costs substantially exceed any revenue from pot related sales. Those pushing pot never mention costs.
That’s just the cost of freeedom baby!
addiction treatment, homelessness, increased mental health provider demands. Turning South Dakota into Colrado and the west coast cities with homelessness and crime. Yep! FreeDumb!
So…campaign against it.
Convince people that it is a bad idea. Convince enough voters to show up and vote against it.
If you don’t like an initiate measure, convince more people to vote against it than the number of people who will vote for it. That’s KIND OF a bedrock principle of this democratic Republic that we live in. (democratic with a small d – as in elections are held by the people with the majority winning)
If your ideas are better CONVINCE PEOPLE.
If you can’t convince the people of SOUTH DAKOTA – one of the most conservative states in the nation by a ways – that they should vote down the medicaid expansion and legal weed then that is on YOU.
Just like if you couldn’t convince even the majority of the REPUBLICAN PARTY to vote yes on C, that is AGAIN on you.
The problem is the Republican Party in this state has had power for so long unopposed by anything except the rest of the Republican Party they have forgotten how to convince people that their ideas might be better. They have forgotten how to convince people that don’t agree with them to change their minds.