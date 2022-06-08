6 thoughts on “Very jubilant Dusty Johnson wins the night!”

    1. She ran a terrible race. I think the outside group caught DJ flatfooted. He still won by 20%.

    2. I think when the final reports come out we’ll see that “drain the swamp” spent nearly a million against Dusty, which is a lot of money in SD. People were inundated with anti-Dusty bs the last two weeks, which cut him down from the low 70s that Noem and Thune got.

  3. Noem and GOP lost “C” vote . They will keep trying to usurp and limit voting in SD and the US

