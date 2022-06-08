Very jubilant Dusty Johnson wins the night! June 8, 2022June 8, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
6 thoughts on “Very jubilant Dusty Johnson wins the night!”
Congratulations to Dusty Johnson and John Thune for winning whatever this thing was. 🙂
Got sour grapes?
I’m amazed and disappointed Howard did as well as she did.
She ran a terrible race. I think the outside group caught DJ flatfooted. He still won by 20%.
I think when the final reports come out we’ll see that “drain the swamp” spent nearly a million against Dusty, which is a lot of money in SD. People were inundated with anti-Dusty bs the last two weeks, which cut him down from the low 70s that Noem and Thune got.
Noem and GOP lost “C” vote . They will keep trying to usurp and limit voting in SD and the US