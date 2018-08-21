“Pro-choice Jesus” and “Retaliation against SDSU” Democrat Kathy Tyler assumes replacement position on Ballot

Former Democrat Legislator Kathy Tyler has apparently been named to the vacant Democrat House of Representatives position for Legislative District 4, where she enters the race with a lot of baggage from her previous stint in office.

What kind of baggage? Tyler is one of those candidates who won’t be able to stuff this kind of baggage under her seat or in an overhead bin, because it just does not play well among voters.

Lest we forget, one part of that was where she claimed in legislative committee that her parish priest told her Jesus was pro-choice, along with casting a number of votes in favor of abortion.

(Of course, her priest later noted that he said no such thing.)

Even crazier was where this former legislator for Brookings County admitted that she made a retaliatory vote against South Dakota State University, which resides in part of her District, that she explained was actually”a vote of, uh, a retaliation type of thing.”:

Tyler felt the need to retaliate against South Dakota State University? Probably not the smartest move for her. (Not that anyone is accusing her of being smart )

Tyler is hauling a lot of odd shaped baggage into the District 4 race. Baggage that she’s going to find will be pretty hard to leave behind.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...