“Pro-choice Jesus” and “Retaliation against SDSU” Democrat Kathy Tyler assumes replacement position on Ballot

Former Democrat Legislator Kathy Tyler has apparently been named to the vacant Democrat House of Representatives position for Legislative District 4, where she enters the race with a lot of baggage from her previous stint in office.
What kind of baggage? Tyler is one of those candidates who won’t be able to stuff this kind of baggage under her seat or in an overhead bin, because it just does not play well among voters.
Lest we forget, one part of that was where she claimed in legislative committee that her parish priest told her Jesus was pro-choice, along with casting a number of votes in favor of abortion.
(Of course, her priest later noted that he said no such thing.)
Even crazier was where this former legislator for Brookings County admitted that she made a retaliatory vote against South Dakota State University, which resides in part of her District, that she explained was actually”a vote of, uh, a retaliation type of thing.”:
Tyler felt the need to retaliate against South Dakota State University? Probably not the smartest move for her. (Not that anyone is accusing her of being smart )
Tyler is hauling a lot of odd shaped baggage into the District 4 race. Baggage that she’s going to find will be pretty hard to leave behind.
she is becoming a perennial candidate
Didn’t Wiik kick her butt in the last election?
Yes he did
John Wiik 6739 60.41%
Kathy Tyler 4416 39.59%
https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/assets/2016GeneralElectionOfficialResultsStateCanvass.pdf
What if a Catholic priest said that you will never get rid of Abortion and that it will still happen even if it were outlawed? Educate, prevent and if a single mother gives birth don’t demonize her and give her and that child every chance to succeed in life which means spending taxpayer money and provide resources.
I wish her no luck whatsoever. On her claim of a pro-choice Jesus alone I would not want her to have any representative capacity for anyone. She is not somebody who deserves to make decisions for others. I am not worried that she has a shot, though, so I am comfortable in her run.
A Catholic Democrat is an oxymoron. You can be one or the other but not both. The people who keeping trying to be both are suffering from a great deal of confusion and conflict, and should be pitied, because the cognitive dissonance is causing mental disturbances. It would be helpful to them if their clergy would simply explain this to them. They have to choose. Possibly this was what her priest meant when if he actually said Jesus is pro-choice, he meant she has to choose between being a Democrat or a Catholic, she has free will, and whether she goes to Heaven or Hell is her choice.