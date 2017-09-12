Promoter of pot ballot measures claiming harsh treatment of daughters at SDSU

Melissa Mentele, who is actively promoting the pot legalization measures for the ballot in South Dakota, was apparently all over social media this weekend accusing the SDSU Campus police of harsh treatment of her daughters, which came in connection with their arrests for resisting arrest and obstruction:
Melissa Mentele, a one-time candidate for state legislature from Emery, wrote in a lengthy public post that her two daughters were victims of a “violent attack” late Saturday after they were stopped by an officer as they walked through campus with a group of friends.
and…
She was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest, Mentele wrote. Her other daughter was charged with obstruction, she said, for attempting to intervene when her sister was pulled to the ground.
Mentele went to Brookings to pick up the girls and took photos of her daughter’s injuries in the office of the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.
The photos were attached to Mentele’s post, which had been shared more than 2,000 times by Monday morning.
In reading Melissa’s side of the story, there seems to be a bit of over-dramatization, and in looking at the pictures that she’s shared on social media… well.. I hate to point it out, but those actually look like injuries someone would receive if they were fighting the handcuffs placed on their wrists more than anything.
I’m sure that as a parent I’d be upset for my children as well, but I’m not thinking that we’re getting both sides of the story. And we probably won’t, as the appropriate agencies look into it, and the circumstances which caused the kids to come in conflict with law enforcement.
What do you think about all of this?
Commenting ONLY on the picture, the injuries appear to be the result of, and evidence for a court case against the girl, resisting arrest.
Folks, no matter how wronged you believe yourself to be, resisting LEO’s is a supremely bad idea. Take the matter to court. There should be plenty of cell phone evidence to support, or refute, your claim. Ensure that part of that evidence doesn’t include YOU resisting or, heaven forbid, injuring a cop. Just my .02
Thomas I completely agree. Thank you!
Oh, snap, this is going to be one big hot mess. Social media, what a wonderful thing;)
Why for heaven’s sake would you attempt to stop an officer from arresting someone? I can understand wanting to defend a family member, but where are the lessons from the parents about how to behave when dealing with the law? Agreed, the officers handcuffed them and they made choices there after.
More of the story is to come and the evidence will bring light to the who, what and why. This is not going away anytime soon. Considering what MM has committed to saying in several posts on SDWC, she definitely doesn’t keep her level of crazy in check…drama!
What do liberals say…karma? Another fine example of the entitlement generation.
KM,
Don’t get me started. lol 🙂
Just the general inability of taking responsibility across the nation for one’s actions and how a situation could of been avoided and not led to escalation with a bad result drives me nuts and then playing the victim. I feel it is something that is just really hurting the Democratic Party. Fortunately not all Democrats, liberals or whatever are like that.
As a parent, I would not post this on Facebook. Children aren’t social experiments and they aren’t objects to be used for attention (even if it is drawing attention to excessive force). The court, etc. are designed for that purpose.
And, remember unless it was wholly unjustified, there is going to no be a discussion on why they were confronted in the first place and why they didn’t stand down. Thomas is right- You don’t go to war with Law Enforcement in the street. You use the legal system to do so.
Of course, the parent in me would be very upset. But the common sense adult in me would not plaster this all over social media. What I WOULD do is hire a good lawyer to represent my daughter’s interests and present their side of the story in as positive a spin as possible to the court.
The Facebook drama tells me Mellisa lacks common sense. If she can’t handle a personal matter like a grown-up, can South Dakotans trust her to develop laws that govern life and death issues like assisted-suicide and drug related issues like legalizing marijuana? Credibility of the messenger is important, and Melissa has just demonstrated, again, that she has very little.
After reading her facebook page her commenters posted this officer’s card and at least one made a threat as if they were going to do something to this officer. These are her supporters for the ballot measure? That is disturbing. Let the legal process sort this out!
She made threats towards me for opposing and questioning the ballot and methods which surprised me. The press sure likes her.
In putting together a few of the pieces made public, the Argus reports Mentele said her daughters “were on campus after the curfew when they were stopped by the officer.”
On Mentele’s Facebook page, one of her friends, Jason Carrier, writes “I remember when you and I were arrested for curfew… while protesting curfew. We weren’t treated that way. I’m sorry this happened to her. I hope you guys find a good attorney.”
This makes me wonder if the incident occured as a result of the girls being disrespectful or ignoring the officer. If Melissa was arrested for being out after curfew, what has she communicated to her daughters? That curfews don’t matter? That you don’t need to respect authority? Perhaps this is another example of the apple not falling far from the tree.
I also wonder how many more times Melissa has been arrested in her life.
Since when is there a curfew on campus?
Protesting curfew? Really? Curfew is a means to protect, especially if one of the person’s involved is still in high school and at a college.
Talk to anyone who is involved in prevention of rape on college there are two principal environments for this to occur:
1) Date rape/impaired capacity situations which is only tangentially relevant to this situation.
2) During curfew active and aggressive patrolling of grounds where every person is questioned with regard to proper cause to be on campus (i.e. a student), proper reason for being where one is located and assessment if one is at risk because of being impaired.
Anonymous 10:03: Campus Curfew isn’t what we think of from our parents. It is the period where one must be able to demonstrate right to be on campus, appropriate reason to be where you are (i.e. going to dorm from girlfriend’s) and capable of getting where you are going.
The mindset of the left’s so-called Social Justice Warriors:
Cops are bad when they pick on us…so Black Lives Matter.
Cops are good when they pick on our enemies (note Imagine2050 receives funding from Soros):
https://redherringalert.wordpress.com/2017/08/14/minnesotas-solution-to-silencing-truth-tellers/
Clearly Mentele wants to take the liberal position to the ‘We can do what we want” level. This is an example of the revolutionary flavor of the Democrat’s agenda, as they seek to destroy America’s rule of law.
