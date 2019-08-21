Rapid City Journal Columnist: South Dakota is better off with Johnson’s work ethic for constituents

The Rapid City Journal has an opinion article up this morning extolling Congressman Dusty Johnson for his strong work ethic, and for representing his constituents while many Congressmen are trying to grab headlines:
“It used to be that you had to do something in Congress to be famous,” Rep. Johnson said. “I don’t want to be critical of my colleagues, but some are less interested in getting things done and more interested in getting national media attention.”
and…
“I try to be a worker in Congress and not just make the circuit of national media outlets,” Rep. Johnson said. “I want to be a workhorse and not a showhorse, and I think people recognize that. I think that is why we lead in local donations because people see the work we are doing.”
I don’t think anyone can say that Dusty Johnson is not a good guy, but a Congressman he is not. Johnson may think he is taking care of his constituents while feeding them diatribes of what they want to hear and as long as it agrees with the Trump cultism. However, a true statesman uses experience and knowledge of issues to inform citizens of the real facts concerning the health and well being of his constituents and in South Dakota that would include the dangers of exerting a trade war scenario on the state’s farmers where they risk losing their export markets forever.
Having met Johnson on many occasions and asking him tough serious questions on issues like the Trump trade war and the climate issue, both sharing a preponderance of time today in Washington, DC, Johnson refuses to get educated on these subjects but rather goes with the flow of the new Republican party, occupied by the far right supremacists and to the left of center union membership constituents discarding the true conservative values including an abhorrence of the protectionism ideology.
As real Republicans flee the party as the far right of the party shifts toward left of center to appease Trump’s pro-union and pro-gun control stance, Johnson keeps in pace with where the wind blows and is not in my opinion a future statesman for the Republican party. Working hard while refusing to understand the issues does not make a Congressman for the people and is just not qualified to hold the office.
I would like to see a true Republican primary Johnson (and Senator Rounds) and bring the nation from “Make America Great Again” to “Make America Normal Again”. Donald Trump has certainly made a mockery of our great party, the Republican party, and what we will see in response from the Democrats when they win the 2020 election is an ushering in of a far left socialist POTUS. Then, hang on to your wallets and God help our country.
The Republican party in this state continues to grow, in contrast to the Democratic party, which continues to shrink. You can talk about Republicans fleeing the party, but that has no basis in fact. Rep. Johnson is doing a great job, and disagrees with the President when he believes it is in South Dakota’s interest, but generally supports his agenda. I would submit that is the approach the strong majority of South Dakotans like to see. Get off your soapbox.
Republican voter registration broke +100,000 more Republican voters than Democrat voters thus year, and now stands at more than +103,000 Registered Republicans than Democrats.
Jeff, Well written and reasoned! I have visited with a number of traditional Republicans that have the same concerns as you along with more sensible, moderate Democrats that are very concerned about what has happened to their political parties. Is it time to start new political parties that are non-fringe? It is a colossal task.
Actually, some time ago, I was a traditional Republican. I dropped that about 20 years ago when it became apparent Republicans wanted to do the same thing as Democrats, only slower. I have usually voted Republican, but will not allow my name to be on their list. When Donald Trump ran, I gravitated towards him. What I like about him is he is not a “traditional” Republican. He has gone in and upset the apple cart. So if what Trump is forming is the “new” Republican party, I am in.
Fringey Neal Tapio attacking Dusty Johnson from the right. California Liberal Jeff Lassle attacking Dusty Johnson from the left.
Sounds like Dusty Johnson is where he needs to be for South Dakota.