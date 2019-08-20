SDDP drains their kitty down to 3k – July FEC Report – less than $8k raised, $36k spent, $3,180.70 cash on hand.

That’s one parched kitty.
If you thought Ann Tornberg as chairwoman was bad for the South Dakota Democrat Party, ‘you ain’t seen nothing’ ’til you’ve seen Paula Hawks at the wheel because South Dakota Democrats are heading straight off the cliff!
In July, South Dakota Democrats have managed to drain themselves down to about 10 days operating funds!
dem July 201 FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd
Starting with $31,266.58 on hand, Democrats only added $7,933.85 to their total. That’s less than many state legislative campaigns. Then, because the unionized shop is so crazy staff heavy, they spent $36,019.73 – leaving them with with an eye popping $3,180.70.
At their present rate of burning cash, that’s less than 10 days of operating funds.
Did I mention that their cash mess came before they hired their new executive director on August 5? So, not only do they have no money, they hired someone who will likely be their most expensive employee, adding to their bloated payroll even further.
This is what the Argus should report. Not that the Dems have an executive director. The current class of political reporters in this state is a sad state of affairs. This is what happens when corporate decisions are made regarding who covers what beat and not relying on local talent.
Newspapers are of a dying breed. Thus I dont care what they write, no matter how slanted it is..the left should hate newspapers as many trees as the kill making paper. Incidentally, this next election will prove Democrats as a dying breed as many dont care for freedom.
Amazing considering they have so few candidates…no senate, no PUC and just recently a non warrant House candidate
Someone remind me did Jay Williams get less votes in 2016 than Thune’s 2010 opponent?
The SDDP is in Hospice care dying of self inflicted wounds.
As long as Cory Heidelberger is the voice of the SDDP they are a dying breed. CPR will not revive them.
No worries for the SDDP. The Kamala Harris – Bernie Sanders ticket will lead the blue wave across South Dakota and sweep the nation with young voters looking to follow Colorado and California’s lead. Mr. H will be positioned to win the next race for governor.
Harris – Sanders 2020 or Bust!
LOL!! We can see where all the pot has gone in your case!
