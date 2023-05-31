Rapid City peanut butter business Nerdy Nuts drops $10k into Rapid City School Board races

Rapid City boutique peanut butter manufacturer “Nerdy Nuts” has apparently dropped an eye popping $10k into a PAC organized for the Rapid City School Board elections taking place next week on June 6th according to campaign finance reports filed with the Rapid City School District.

Campaign Finance Local Jurisdictions – Support Pub Ed-23 Pre Election Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

In addition to the $2,481 that the Support Public Education group raised from itemized and unitemized donors, the big bang came in the form of $10,000 from the Rapid City located peanut butter company “Nerdy Nuts.”

The Support Public Education political action committee appears to have turned around and split the 10k donation between $5000 for “Swan for Schools,” for candidate Walter Swan Jr., who appears to be registered as “Unaffiliated,” and 5000 sent to “Stephenson for Schools,” for Christine Stephenson, who ran as a Democrat in the 2022 District 32 House race. (Yes, I know School Board candidates do not run on a party basis. I’m just pointing it out).

Nerdy Nuts is operated by Rapid City residents Erika Peterson and Craig Mount.