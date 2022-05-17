And people wonder why Administrators, Teachers, etc., are abandoning ship at the Rapid City School District at a record pace? Rapid City School Board candidate Janyce Hockenbary seems to be a couple of syllables away from demanding that people burn the witches.
Letter from one of the wingnut RC school board candidates backed by the Pennington County Republicans group. Pretty sure she typed this on an actual typewriter.
For context- her opponent, Jamie Clapham, is a parent volunteer in the school district and PTA president. pic.twitter.com/xOXI5ayLoq
If that letter doesn’t motivate Rapid City residents to vote against the wave of batsh*t crazy that the Rapid City school board seems gripped by, I’m not sure what will.
4 thoughts on “Rapid City School Board candidate refers to educators as “Tyrants of the Teacher’s Lounge,” fillings heads with “perverted ideas.””
“Administrators abandoning ship…” Simon’s still in Rapid City? I thought she got the message that she’s not wanted and left! I don’t live in the RCAS district, but have read about and heard enough horror stories of what the students must endure…especially with bullying teachers. It’s good that the team of Baker, Doney, Carr and Thomas have command of the RCAS board situation for the benefit and safety of the students. The VOTERS made good decisions in the last election and will do so again. Being a free country with our 1st Amendment rights, it’s good to see opposing views. If you do not agree with the views of certain candidates, then perhaps you should consider running against that person if you have a better plan and can sell it to the voters.
Liberal teachers fill our schools and no one should care?
We don’t need no education
We don’t need no thought control
Hey teacher, leave those kids alone!
All in all your just another brick in the wall
If the statistics cited which include only Half the graduates are ready to do college level work is true, that really is shameful.
We have heard for years that 1/3 of the incoming freshmen at the state colleges require remediation when they arrive. That tells me their high school diplomas are a joke.
SD does not have a testing program similar to other states where children take a standardized test at different grade levels and if they fail it, they don’t go on to the next grade. This was what we experienced in Georgia and it put tremendous pressure on the kids.
The situation here is now so bad I think we need to consider requiring all high school seniors to sit for the GED, and if they don’t pass it, they don’t graduate. If a school district has a high failure rate, maybe enough parents will get mad enough to fix the problem.