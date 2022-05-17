Rapid City School Board candidate refers to educators as “Tyrants of the Teacher’s Lounge,” fillings heads with “perverted ideas.”

And people wonder why Administrators, Teachers, etc., are abandoning ship at the Rapid City School District at a record pace? Rapid City School Board candidate Janyce Hockenbary seems to be a couple of syllables away from demanding that people burn the witches.

Letter from one of the wingnut RC school board candidates backed by the Pennington County Republicans group. Pretty sure she typed this on an actual typewriter. For context- her opponent, Jamie Clapham, is a parent volunteer in the school district and PTA president. pic.twitter.com/xOXI5ayLoq — Galen Hoogestraat (@HoogyGalen) May 17, 2022

If that letter doesn’t motivate Rapid City residents to vote against the wave of batsh*t crazy that the Rapid City school board seems gripped by, I’m not sure what will.