Rental inspection controversy heating up in Pierre. Resident advocates for denying unclean renters the ability to live in town.

So, the Pierre City Commission seems hell-bent on imposing a heavier hand of government and a number of restrictions on property owners despite an overwhelming number of people testifying against it. Nevermind the exception of one person who believes that if someone has something junky in their yard then they should be thrown out of the darn town:

“Now you have it that it’s mandatory that all of these apartments can be inspected,” Maher said. “I don’t agree that you have the right to come into all of my buildings and inspect, no more than the tenant that lives there will let you in. That is a right of private property that you’re changing from that I’m surprised, in this state, we would even think about that. So that’s a major change that I’d ask you to think about, not the nitty-gritty of this, but is this good public policy to start imposing on the people that have built these apartments?” and.. “I had offered, and I know the homebuilders’ association offered and said, ‘Hey, let’s sit down in a working group, committee, whatever, and get us stakeholders involved and sit down and work this out, see if we can come up with some alternatives that everybody can live with,’” Moses said. “That hasn’t happened. It should happen. I don’t know why you don’t want to do that. That’s the way to get the consensus is get us involved.” and it goes downhill from here…. “I think it is really essential that people hold their renters responsible or be responsible themselves,” Likness said. “The renters are not fulfilling their obligation. I would really like to see the city clean some of those places up, and if you have to remove their right to rent, that would be fine, too.”

Read the entire story here.

So, what happens if someone has their right to rent “removed?” Do they have to live in a car, or are they simply banished to Fort Pierre? I can’t help but be reminded of something else. According to wikipedia..

Redlining is the systematic denial of various services to residents of specific, often racially associated, neighborhoods or communities, either explicitly or through the selective raising of prices. While the best known examples of redlining have involved denial of financial services such as banking or insurance, other services such as health care or even supermarkets have been denied to residents.

I have to think that denying someone the ability to rent to move the undesirables out of the neighborhood is bumping up pretty closely against this definition.

Regardless, from the feedback finding it’s way to me across the state, I don’t think this issue is remotely close to being done.