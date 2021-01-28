Rep. Phil Jensen doubling down, bringing a second and possibly nuttier anti-vaxxer measure

For a while it seemed it would be a sedate and quiet session, with legislators tending to business. And in the last couple of days, it seems the crazy stuff is starting to pop up.

Today, we have a second anti-vaxxer measure, solely sponsored by State Representative Phil Jensen:

Nothing in this chapter may be construed to interfere with each person’s inalienable right to bodily integrity. The right to bodily integrity includes being free from any threat or compulsion to accept any medical intervention, including any vaccination. No person may, as a result of refusing to accept a medical intervention, including any vaccination, be subjected to discrimination or retaliation with respect to association, education, employment, housing, property rights, public accommodations, or public services.

Read it all here.

So.. if I’m reading this correctly, not only would grade schools have to accept people who are not vaccinated against measles and polio.. Phil’s bill would have even farther ranging consequences.

If a person appears to be clearly mentally ill, has no interest in treatment, and insists on living on a sidewalk in from of Phil’s house, or place of business, House Bill 1159 seems to give them a.) the right to refuse treatment, and b.) it appears they can’t be retaliated against for choosing to live on the public sidewalk.

That’s just great. Because legislators need to spend their time with goofy stuff.

Ugh.