Sad news on the passing of one of the people who influenced my work in SD Politics

I just heard this evening of the passing of one of the people who helped me get my feet under me in South Dakota politics – Geraldine “Gypsy” Hines – who for many years ran Good Government Consulting in Sioux Falls with Rolly Samp. Gypsy was a fount of political knowledge and she’d been around state politics since serving on Ben Reifel’s Congressional staff, and spent many years working with candidates across the state.

I had come to work for the SDGOP straight away from working as a Legislative Intern, where I’d passed up a possible opportunity to work as a summer intern for LRC after my Internship, because I thought that working in politics sounded more fun. (I’m not sure what in the heck I was thinking, but that was my thought process). Right away, my boss, party Executive Director Bill Protexter, thought I could benefit from spending a few hours with Gypsy absorbing knowledge. And he was right. She was always very willing to help candidates, and to share what she knew as a teacher.

I’m not sure what I can say besides to offer her family my condolences on their loss, and to thank her for her mentorship all those years ago.

Services for Gypsy are Thursday September 13, 2018 , 11:00 AM at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Sioux Falls.

