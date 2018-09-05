Sad news on the passing of one of the people who influenced my work in SD Politics

I just heard this evening of the passing of one of the people who helped me get my feet under me in South Dakota politics – Geraldine “Gypsy” Hines – who for many years ran Good Government Consulting in Sioux Falls with Rolly Samp. Gypsy was a fount of political knowledge and she’d been around state politics since serving on Ben Reifel’s Congressional staff, and spent many years working with candidates across the state.
I had come to work for the SDGOP straight away from working as a Legislative Intern, where I’d passed up a possible opportunity to work as a summer intern for LRC after my Internship, because I thought that working in politics sounded more fun. (I’m not sure what in the heck I was thinking, but that was my thought process). Right away, my boss, party Executive Director Bill Protexter, thought I could benefit from spending a few hours with Gypsy absorbing knowledge. And he was right. She was always very willing to help candidates, and to share what she knew as a teacher.
I’m not sure what I can say besides to offer her family my condolences on their loss, and to thank her for her mentorship all those years ago.
Services for Gypsy are Thursday September 13, 2018 , 11:00 AM at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Sioux Falls.
Gypsy was a gem. For young gop political activists, she always made time to explain the realities to us. Mentors like her are few and far between. RIP Gypsy
Thirty years ago a young politico had a list of go-tos for advice and wisdom like Gypsy. There had to have been 30? How many are there today and who are they (exclude those over 60)?
Pat, you might be one of of the few.
I first met Gypsy shortly after I moved to Sioux Falls in 1989 and became active in local GOP politics. She was regarded as a sage and the “go to” person for local GOP candidates.
Troy raises an excellent question – who are today’s “go to” people for political wisdom and campaign savvy?
She sounds like a wonderful lady. Wish I could have known her.
Gypsy was what I’d call an honest broker. She said what was on her mind, there was no sugar-coating, but after she said and you took it. She kissed and hugged you.
I’ve got too good Gypsy stories. This is the more interesting so I’ll tell this one. The other though goes to her under-the-surface kindness.
Background when this occurred: I was working for Senator Abdnor and it was known Governor Janklow was going to oppose Abdnor in the primary. Gypsy was in the Janklow camp and would be working for him.
I happened to be in Sioux Falls, was struggling with a matter (consequence of being younger and dumber), ran into Gypsy so I asked for her advice. I opened up and I’m pretty sure she gave me her advice. Not once did I doubt she abused my confidence or didn’t give me her best advice.
A few weeks later, I got asked by one of my bosses with Abdnor why I did what I did and I said I took Gypsy’s advice. Dick said to me, “You know she is working for Janklow don’t you?” I said, “Yes” and suddenly panicked I had done something wrong when Abdnor said, “She gave you good advice” and we moved on.
I wonder how much of that goes on today?
May the soul of Gypsy Hines, by the Mercy of God, Rest in Peace.