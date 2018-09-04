GOP House Majority Leader takes up campus free speech cause.

Remember the Campus Free Speech issue that came and went this last legislative session and the hearings that were held by the State Board of Regents at the end of June?

This issue might be turning into a bigger deal than they might have thought for them, as GOP House Majority Leader Lee Qualm has directly taken an interest in the issue, and has sent the Board of Regents a letter directly holding their feet to the fire for whatever they may have planned:

After observing incidents squelching of free speech on South Dakota campuses, South Dakota free speech advocates are adamant that the violence and suffocation of free speech that has taken place in Berkeley and other places won’t be allowed to happen here.

With our next Governor interested in and on the record for the Campus Free Speech issue, and now House GOP Leadership weighing in, this isn’t going to be an issue that the Board of Regents can push to the side.

Watch for this to be at the forefront of campus related legislation this next year.

