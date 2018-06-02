SD Gun Owners go after Mark Milbrandt in Brown Co. Sheriff’s race with a postcard that wouldn’t hold up in court.

The South Dakota Gun Owners were going after a number of people this week, including Brown County Sheriff Mark Milbrandt, this time through their own PAC instead of someone else’s in a fluorescent orange postcard that’s long on accusations, but silent on citations for the monkey dung they’re throwing:

So…they make a lot of accusations. but cite no proof? No news articles? No county commission minutes or legislative journal minutes? I’m surprised they spelled gun correctly, because this card is pretty weak.

If this postcard was a court case, I don’t think it would make it to the preliminary hearing. You’ve got to have some sort of evidence to make an attack stick.

This years’ round of anti-Republican postcards coming from the group is unusually thin on evidence or supportive documentation. Milbrandt isn’t their only victim of drive-by campaigning. They’ve also been blasting other Republican candidates, some who have received A ratings from the NRA (an actual gun rights organization).

The nice thing is that they’re soon to go back to hide in their holes after next week, since this fundraising group is not in the business of attacking Democrats. But, it’s a good reminder for the GOP to remember how they operate when the next legislative session begins in January.

