SD Right to Life criticized for blocking measures to save life of expectant mothers

South Dakota Right to Life is under the glare of the spotlight in an article posted at the Dakota Scout today, as the group is being criticized over their opposition to place an exception into state law to “preserve the life of the mother” have caused measures to fail in both Houses.

Heavy opposition from South Dakota Right to Life has stalled efforts by a group of female Republican legislators to clarify what’s know as a “life of the mother” exception to South Dakota’s abortion ban. With a week left to go in the state’s 98th Legislative session, there’s been just one contentious abortion-related bill filed — and it never saw debate. Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt in early February shelved a bill she crafted to more clearly permit abortions when a pregnancy puts a mother in danger of death. And another run at similar legislation this week by Sen. Erin Tobin never came to fruition. and.. “They are the hold up,” Tobin told The Dakota Scout Wednesday morning. “We’ve worked eight months to try and get them on board, and we’re being delayed. It’s really difficult to understand.”

Read the entire story here. (subscription required)

In previous years, the prevailing line of thinking for most South Dakotans was to prohibit abortion, but to allow exceptions for rape, incest, and the life (or health) of the mother. Refusing to address the exceptions places SDRTL, which has always been the most mainstream of anti-abortion groups, in danger of being considered more draconian and extreme at a time when a measure to restore abortion rights is being circulated for the ballot.

With an organizational board that boasts no fewer than 5 current/former legislators as part of the group, you would think that they’d look at the big picture, as opposed to adopting a more hard-line stance.

We’ll see how that works out in the long run.

South Dakota Right to Life needs to get on board, or we will become another Kansas, and lose our Pro-life battle in a landslide vote by the people. https://t.co/56gL1CKDTY — Erin Tobin (@ErinTobin21) March 1, 2023