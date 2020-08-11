SDDP Chair pushing measure to enshrine legalized pot in the State Constitution

Remember the Attorney General’s race between Randy Seiler and Jason Ravnsborg just two years ago? There was a lot of back & forth between the candidates about being tough on drugs:
According to Seiler, if drug abusers don’t want a stiff sentence — if they want treatment and perhaps mental-health assistance, they will need to give up their suppliers.
“It’s not enough to prosecute addicts for crimes, we need to review the underlying causes of drug abuse and find ways to ward off addiction.
But there were hints of Seiler’s real position. And we had Randy telling us in the public television debate that meth should be a misdemeanor – a point that Jason Ravnsborg drove home to win the race:
Of course, Seiler denied he wanted to weaken drug laws. Until he did a web commercial for just that purpose.
Fast forward a couple of years, and now as the Chair of the South Dakota Democrat party, Seiler’s shirt is untucked, and advocating for the marijuana legalization measure which would add pot to the South Dakota State Constitution:
So much for Randy arresting suppliers and being ‘tough on crime.’
First he said that users “will need to give up their suppliers.” Two years later as chair of the South Dakota Democrat Party, Seiler is advocating for the drug suppliers to move next door.
He is not a good spokesman for UNTUCKit
I had my reservations about Ravnsborg during the campaign, but he has proven me wrong and doing a great job!
I can’t imagine how contentious it would be between the Seiler as AG and the legislature and also with the Governor.
The Democrat party strategy seems to be “if we get everyone high then maybe they will vote for us!”
You can’t make me wear a mask, but I can make you stop burning plants.
Good job, chumps.
“Burning plants”; what a simple way of describing pot-smoking, but then I think we’ve come to expect that from you, Ike.
If you hate South Dakota so much why don’t you move away? I don’t know that you’ll be missed.
Burning plants? Today’s Marijuana is far from being just a simple plant anymore. 60s thru the 80s it was about 3% THC. Today it is 20% to 30% THC in flower and up to 99% THC in dabs, hash oil, wax, shatter and those THC cartridges used in vaping especially among kids. The constant push for even higher potency is market driven and if the legal market will not satisfy potency demands the black market certainly will. It’s all about the high.
Still a plant. You’re right though, it’s clearly the legal market or the black market, either way there will be a market. The legality has not stoped the innovation or use over the years and never will. The war on drugs is a massive failure.
Sorry, Randy, but the entire generation you are speaking of isn’t getting high. There are some of that generation that realize that smoking pot isn’t a good thing and despite you attempts to make it mainstream, there are people who don’t think it’s a good idea, despite your opinion on the matter.
Maybe someone can tell me the TOP 10 accomplishments potheads and drug addicts have given to society.
Do you like music? It was probably written by someone on drugs.
Myths by analogy: That cannabis is a “drug” and that people associated with it are criminal in nature (case in point those annoying “Indians” at the Boston Tea Party).
Speaking of the Tea Party, I got a chance to interview Mark Meckler recently at https://PlainsTribune.com – I hope you all get a chance to check that out.
Sincerely,
John
Guys.. if you’re posting comments as yourself, fine. But business posts are going to go away.