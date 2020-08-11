SDDP Chair pushing measure to enshrine legalized pot in the State Constitution

Remember the Attorney General’s race between Randy Seiler and Jason Ravnsborg just two years ago? There was a lot of back & forth between the candidates about being tough on drugs:

According to Seiler, if drug abusers don’t want a stiff sentence — if they want treatment and perhaps mental-health assistance, they will need to give up their suppliers. “It’s not enough to prosecute addicts for crimes, we need to review the underlying causes of drug abuse and find ways to ward off addiction.

But there were hints of Seiler’s real position. And we had Randy telling us in the public television debate that meth should be a misdemeanor – a point that Jason Ravnsborg drove home to win the race:

Of course, Seiler denied he wanted to weaken drug laws. Until he did a web commercial for just that purpose.

Fast forward a couple of years, and now as the Chair of the South Dakota Democrat party, Seiler’s shirt is untucked, and advocating for the marijuana legalization measure which would add pot to the South Dakota State Constitution:

So much for Randy arresting suppliers and being ‘tough on crime.’

First he said that users “will need to give up their suppliers.” Two years later as chair of the South Dakota Democrat Party, Seiler is advocating for the drug suppliers to move next door.