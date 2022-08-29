The South Dakota Republican Central Committee met this last weekend, and made a point to show their support for Governor Kristi Noem as the campaign heats up for this fall..
View this post on Instagram
The South Dakota Republican Central Committee met this last weekend, and made a point to show their support for Governor Kristi Noem as the campaign heats up for this fall..
View this post on Instagram
One thought on “SDGOP meets this last weekend, solidly behind Governor Noem”
That’s a weird photo.