SDGOP meets this last weekend, solidly behind Governor Noem

@SoDakCampaigns

The South Dakota Republican Central Committee met this last weekend, and made a point to show their support for Governor Kristi Noem as the campaign heats up for this fall..

3 thoughts on “SDGOP meets this last weekend, solidly behind Governor Noem”

  3. Was that ever in question? This is akin to the endorsement Brian Bengs announced from people like Billie Sutton and Brendan Johnson.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.