SDSU Prof: Hubbel, LaFleur don’t stand a chance, Sutton as well

From the SDSU Collegian:
Compared to the other two GOP candidates in the race, Wiltse said former state legislator Lora Hubbel and attorney Terry LaFleur “don’t really stand a chance.” This is because of the lack experience in government and funding for their campaigns compared to Jackley’s and Noem’s, according to Wiltse.
and..
Wiltse said Sutton running as a Democratic candidate alone is enough of a determining factor that he has no shot at winning the election.
“There’s no Democrats here. We haven’t had a Democrat in the governor’s mansion in about 35 years or so,” Wiltse said. “It’s just so overwhelmingly Republican here.”
Ouch!
They should both drop out.
They have no chance of winning or effecting the race….if they had one and drove it home fine; but Lora is all over the place with no credibility and Mr. LaFleaur seems nice enough but a 15% state income tax, sorry he is in the wrong party.
Save yourself the embarrassment of not getting the signatures
He suggested a 15% state income tax! So long, Terry! That is one big draw of South Dakota; why don’t we also make Sioux Falls a sanctuary city like Minneapolis and then elect a former wrestler as governor and a former SNL clown as a senate clown?