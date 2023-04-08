Deputy Secretary of State claims e-mail is not a written request, and all record requests need to be mailed.

I think my head hurts after reading this one. Deputy Secretary of State Tom Deadrick is insisting to the news media that an e-mail is not a written request, as he stonewalls, delays, and has to eventually relent because they lack staff to supervise people reviewing records.
“We are requiring that all requests for public records be in writing,” Deadrick replied on Jan. 10. “Emails will not be accepted. This is for tracking purposes on our end in order that we can best comply with the relevant statutes.”
and..
When it became clear that wasn’t going to work, I shifted strategies and asked how, precisely, I was supposed to comply with the “in writing” policy. Was I supposed to print out my email and mail it in? And if so, why wouldn’t the office just print the email I’d already sent? Or would I be required to hand-write a note and mail that in?
Deadrick told me a typed letter on official letterhead, sent through the mail, would suffice. I complied.
and..
He responded with an email saying that since I was willing to make the drive, and since the office was busy with the legislative session and therefore wouldn’t have adequate staff to “monitor” me, he was “willing to make a one-time exception” to the fee. He attached digital copies of the pardon records to the email.
You need to read this. This kind of bureaucracy is dystopian and dysfunctional in the face of what is supposed to be open government.
Explain that Tom Deadrick is too old to work in state governments without saying he’s too old.
Will he accept transmissions by telegraph and pony express?
Pigeon. Jeff Monroe will bring them to pierre.
Jeff Monroe is still mourning Buba’s passing. May not be up to it.
Johnson has probably learned what Noem and Trump have: only insiders and leftists read these small media reports. Noem has more readers on her Facebook than these guys will ever dream of having. None of Noem’s followers trust the media.
In an effort for transparency who is funding Search Light? Where is the dollar that is routed to them coming from? George Soros, Mark Zukerberg? They should disclose where the dollars are originating from.
I don’t understand why Deadrick feels the need to jerk them around though.
Denying that an email is a written request is part if what she does.
“Drain the swamp!”
-noted Alligator
They should with the office of hearing examiners. I have a sneaking suspicion this SOS argument wouldn’t get very far.