Sen. Tapio calls for Governor Daugaard to resign….?

It’s apparently a Neal Tapio day, and the latest is Senator Tapio calling for Governor Daugaard to resign… I guess?
What caused this rift? Apparently because the governor disagreed with the Tapio immigration panel:
Gov. Dennis Daugaard said the efforts to probe the state’s immigrant and refugee placement procedures weren’t needed.
“People that seize the refugee issue and try to paint it as a threatening immigrant issue misunderstand that situation,” Daugaard said. “I don’t think that’s necessary.”
A demand for resignation seems a bit much for disagreeing.
And the campaign rolls on.
Those of us in NE SD have witnessed how strange this Tapio guy is… Now the rest of the state is getting a peek.
I would like to criticize my friend Pat Powers for the title in this article. Mr Tapio clearly wants “Governor Duagaard” to resign. He didn’t go after our Governor Daugaard. Apparently one of those ESL issues
This Tapio fellow needs a theme song!
https://youtu.be/N0i9yCZ5D8E
I’m no Tapio fan but it’s quite obviously a tongue-in-cheek reference to Daugaard calling on Trump to step down and be replaced by Pence during the 2016 campaign.
What does Holien think of these attacks on Dusty, Shantel and Daugaard? I can’t imagine this is what he thought he was endorsing back in 2016 for a replacement.
Reid Holien and Neil Tapio are two peas in a pod.
Thanks Anon 9:24 for reminding us of that, you are quite right. I think Tapio is visionary and ahead of his time. All one has to do is look at all the extreme problems most of Europe is experiencing right now to realize letting the wrong types of immigrants in unfettered will lead to chaos and disaster. He is right, Daugaard is wrong.
To be clear, Holien not only endorsed Tapio but indeed recruited him to run against Roger Solum.
Attacking one of the most popular Governors in the nation of your own party in a primary is certainly a strategy one can take. Of course if you want to get more than 18%, it won’t be successful.
I guess we now know where he is getting his political advice.
Jeb Bush was very popular in SD, but did Trump care? Not in the least. Trump destroyed him along with all the other Mr. congenialities . This isn’t a popularity contest. People are more concerned about the issues not somebodies personalty or money.