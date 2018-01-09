Sen. Tapio calls for Governor Daugaard to resign….?

It’s apparently a Neal Tapio day, and the latest is Senator Tapio calling for Governor Daugaard to resign… I guess?

What caused this rift? Apparently because the governor disagreed with the Tapio immigration panel:

Gov. Dennis Daugaard said the efforts to probe the state’s immigrant and refugee placement procedures weren’t needed. “People that seize the refugee issue and try to paint it as a threatening immigrant issue misunderstand that situation,” Daugaard said. “I don’t think that’s necessary.”

Read it here.

A demand for resignation seems a bit much for disagreeing.

And the campaign rolls on.

Like this: Like Loading...