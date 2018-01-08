Tapio for US House Video posted on You Tube

Looks like an announcement is imminent:
(A reader was noting that this version of the video does not yet have a disclaimer.) What caught my attention is that in addition to being a bio piece, it takes a shot at his likely Republican opponents, Dusty Johnson and Shantel Krebs:
It looks like the fights are going to start early this year.
Greatly dislike the ad. Dislike that he’s running on Trump’s coattails. Dislike the attacks on Dusty & Shantel. Dislike the arrogance.
I agree. Poor quality and poor taste.
Why is he attacking Dusty and Shantel?
His bio says he worked for Pressler that’s pre ’96, was Larry diedrich’s campaign manager, that was 2002 and 2004, I’m pretty sure he helped Curd run for congress against Noem, and he also ran for Senate and assisted Trump. Oh wait he ran for US Senate in 2004 also against Daschle. He’s a political gadfly. Ask anyone in Sioux Falls. He is a political hack.
He hasn’t even passed a bill in Pierre.
He’s been involved in SD politics longer than Dusty and Shantel.
Dusty and Shantel will easily win.
SF Young Rep 2004, really, are you really? Why should we believe you? If you put your name, we could probably easily verify that. You won’t though, and I don’t blame you.
I”m from Sioux Falls and I don’t think he’s a political hack.
I think the ad is pointing out Dusty and Shantel are career politicians. Is that a lie?
You clearly don’t think Tapio is a politician, so you agree with the ad then.
Johnson served as an elected official for 6 years. Not exactly a lifetime. He has worked in government most of his adult life but that doesn’t make him a career politician.
Krebs served as a part time legislator for 5 terms earning the same $6k that Tapio does now. Pretty hard to make a career of that. Now she’s been Secretary of State for 3 years. Not exactly a career.
Tapio will get third place behind Krebs and Johnson. It will be pretty humiliating.
How long does one have to be at job for them to be allowed to call it a career?
If I work at McD’s for 2yrs and get promoted to manager and work for 3 more years, could I call that my career? Many people do.
How about a homemaker? Do they have a career?
I think that might be a career because it is your primary focus or income. I don’t know that short stints or part time employment have ever counted as a career.
Was it an add or a truck commercial?
That’s my President.
It’d be wonderful to have Trump come to SoDak. Watched his statement from Camp David, I have a feeling we’ll see him support Tapio.
Go get ’em Tapio.
MAGA!!
KM, Trump is my President too. But Tapio is NOT my Congressman. Nothing in that ad impresses me — and actually it’s just a big turn-off.
Trump won’t come here – no Trump golf courses.
We will probably get to see Sloppy Steve and his jiggly gin blossom, though. Tapio seems to be Bannon’s kind of people: afraid and gullible.
Afraid? Put your name. Who’s afraid?
My name is longer than yours… I guess you’re 33% more scared than me.
Ha, good one! Wouldn’t it be something if the teacher of J school students did a case study on you too. They won’t. You are just like the teacher, you think I’m: “uneducated” and full of “right-wing nonsense”. Why would they call you out? You help the agenda…well you try.
You know those migrant workers are undocumented…how much truth was in that statement you made? 0%.
Put you name. Are you afraid? So, remind me, who’s afraid again.
I know the risks. I won’t do it and I trust PPowers won’t dox me.
What? From “J School” to “uneducated” to “agenda” to “0%”, then on to “afraid” and “risks” and “dox”. I think you should take a moment, organize your thoughts, and pop a Xanax. Clearly this day has been a bit much for you.
I know, I know, it’s difficult for you to follow along.
Again…who’s afraid?
Why won’t you answer?
You call other people afraid and they have names. You, not so much.
Again, what? I have a name, I just won’t share it with you, as you won’t with me. Neither of us is running for anything, right? If I were, I’d give my name. Only makes sense. But as it stands, you’re just some clown on a blog. I don’t really give a sh!t who you are. Doesn’t make Mr. Tapio any more palatable either way.
For whatever it’s worth, I’m sorry all those brown refugees took your job. I’m sorry that they stole your things and raped your children. I’m sorry that they burned down your house and caused you to appear in front of a Sharia Court for adultery. I really am. You can come to my house (I have a really nice guest room with its own private bath), and I’ll help you get back on your feet.
I am pretty good at predictions. I just knew Trump was going to win the Presidency the day he announced. After seeing this fb add and researching Tapio, he’s going to sweep this primary, hands down. Done deal.
His hatred of Krebs and Johnson and his entitled attitude told me all I needed to know.
Has nothing to do with hatred, it has to do with policy and being a Champion for the people.
I believe the lady doth protest too much. “I’m not a politician” – Elected State Senator Neil Tapio
Polarizing.
There’s a segment of the GOP Primary electorate that will despise this, and there’s a segment of the GOP Primary electorate that will love this. It looks like Neal is going to give us an opportunity to find out which segment is larger.
I doubt it since he will probably become an irrelevant candidate talking about internment camps.
He will get less than 15% of the vote.
WRONG
Neil Tapio worked for Larry Pressler in the late 1980s. He’s the career politician!!
From the 1980’s – present….yep, that’s what I call a career politician!!
A Trump guy is not a career politician.
WRONG
A Trump guy is not a career politician.
Reminds me of a one trick pony.
Shantel has her looks, Tapio has some Trump audio, and Johnson has his brain.
Decisions, decisions.
Where is his picture with Trump? Has he ever met him? No.
I haven’t met Trump and I’ll tell you what….MAGA!!
People are weak today.
And Tapio has the voters who can think for themselves.
“Shantel has her looks, Tapio has some Trump audio, and Johnson has his brain.”
Agree. One dimensional candidates.
Bold move when you are one of two who is currently serving as an elected official.
He’s not one of two. He’s one of one. He serves in the Senate.
One might consider this a bold move if (1) he had a snowballs chance in hell of winning, and (2) if he had any type of track record of accomplishment in the Senate. As it is, he commands little respect and has not passed a single bill.
This isn’t bold. The reality is it’s a chickenshit’s way of exiting from the state Senate when you know you’re not accomplishing anything with your time.
Who else hasn’t passed any bills? Can you list them for us too? They shouldn’t be in Pierre if they’re not going to pass any bills, that’s what you’re saying, right?
Dude, he didn’t pass any bills because he didn’t introduce any. Not one. What the hell is he doing there? What a waste of a seat.
Dude, you got a source for that ? That’s not really how I vote for someone. Again, who else hasn’t passed any bills? Will you help out and list their names too? Nope, you won’t.
Trump never introduces any bills and he won the election, what’s that tell you?
Just look it up on LRC website, the record shows no action with regard to introduction of bills by Mr Tapio.
That’s not all a bad thing. We pass to much Bad legislation.
104 legislators introduced bills last session. One legislator did not. Neil Tapoi
Wow! Not one?
Source? You’ve got to have a source for that one.
If you’re right, great. I just keep seeing a bunch of thoughts. Nothing with any facts or substance.
We have enough Legislators wanting to raise taxes and fees.
He is right on for the conservative and populist wing of the Republican party,
I had the misfortune of recently being in a meeting where Tapio was present. Every time he spoke, people’s eyes rolled and they totally ignored him. The only person Tapio impresses is himself. He is definately a non-starter in this or any other race.
That was rude, must have been the Dems rolling their eyes. They have a reputation of turning off their ability to compromise and be open to ideas when they’re not the ones presenting and then demanding what should be done. Those free-thinkers, I tell ya.
Wow, the swamp is thick today.
MAGA!!!
I checked out his speeches, they weren’t rolling their eyes, they were clapping.
Darn, already doesn’t work….
I didn’t see it…can someone describe it for me FAIRLY? Thank you.
http://rapidcityjournal.com/denise-ross-wannabe-daschle-challenger-takes-aim/article_c0a49333-6059-55f8-a963-7b1fff46acce.html
He’s a Re-tread.
Doesn’t allow a look without subscription.
Cute name though:)
So he ran against Daschle?
Last I checked, the term career politician refers to someone with significant history earning their primary living wage from a public budget line item. By that basis, Dusty and Shantel are both career politicos and Neal Tapio is a politically interested entrepreneur and citizen legislator apparently interested in going to Washington.
Hope this helps.
This is crazy, a thread with no Stace Nelson references. Not acceptable
When Tapio first said that he was my old seatmate, Larry Diedrich’s campaign manager, I called Larry and poked him. His response:”who?” First anonymous campaign manager, to the candidate, in South Dakota history.
Why would Neal launch this way? A plain reading of the bios shows Neal has been involved in campaigns longer than Shantel or Dusty. Neal’s current experience on his FB page is “Trump and the Great America” and Neal is a sitting state senator, and Dusty is not. And I would not call a partial term as Sec of State and four years in the State Senate a “career politician”. And right now Shantel has ONE political job and Neal is on TWO political payrolls (State senator and Trump campaign) and Dusty is in the private sector. Neal cannot win with this kind of nonsensical strategy.
Psssst.
“Neal Tapio Cannot Win and is more politically connected than the Krebs–Dusty Johnson political establishment, pass it on.”
Predictable. Untenable. Malarkey.
Tapio will win on the issues. He is bold.