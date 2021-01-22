Senate Republicans: Impeachment unconstitutional

Republican Senators are giving an attempted impeachment of former US President Donald Trump a thumbs down, as noted by Politico:
Senate Republicans are coalescing around a long-shot bid to dismiss the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump before it even begins, relying on a disputed legal argument that says putting an ex-president on trial is unconstitutional.
and..
Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said in an interview that concerns about the constitutionality of putting a former officeholder on trial were top of mind among GOP senators — even those who are open to voting to convict Trump on the House’s charge that he incited the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 that left five people dead.
“Our members, irrespective of what they might think about the merits, just believe that this is an exercise that really isn’t grounded constitutionally and, from a practical standpoint, just makes no sense,” Thune said.
Let’s just move on.
President Trump shouldn’t have goaded on those people to go to the capital. But let us move forward.
Actually, Elaine, he did not goad anybody to do anything of the sort. If you bothered to read his remarks, then perhaps you would know this. But you would rather remove from office someone who is not even in offic.
Thune and the rest of his swamp buddies are looking for cover when they have to vote not guilty. They love to claim conscience when bashing Trump, but when the rubber actually meets the road, it’s ALWAYS self preservation.
“Go home. We love you, you’re very special.”
AFTER the Capitol was attacked… and four people died… who said this?
Then there is that “trial by combat” quote by Rudy Giuliani encouraging the Capitol attack.
You can let these folks continue to direct the Republican Party but you will end the party, or America. One or the other.
Elk – Serious question What do you think about the following:
-Tim Kaine calls on liberals to “fight in the streets” against Trump and his supporters.
-Obama-appointed Attorney General Loretta Lynch calls for liberals to march, bleed and die in the streets as they “resist” Trump.
-Vulgar liberal comedienne Sarah Silverman calls for a military coup against our duly-elected president.
-Madonna publicly fantasizes about blowing up the White House at the Women’s March in Washington, DC.
-“I’m counting down the hours ‘til he’s gone. I plan to pull him out of there by his hair, his little hands and his feet,” said Pelosi of Trump.
“He better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York. New Yorkers don’t want to have anything to do with him,” said Cuomo. “He can’t have enough bodyguards to walk through New York City.”
-“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” said Schumer
-“You get out and create a crowd and push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” waters said.
“And so it’s time for everybody to stand up. All hands on deck to refuse this president these fake emergency powers that he would like the have. And so I’m urging everybody get together —rally in every community across this country all this weekend, send a message to Washington, D.C., ‘No, Mr. President, we’re not going allow you to do this,” said Waters.
-Hillary Clinton: “You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for”
-You know, there needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there’s unrest in our lives and unfortunately there’s plenty to go around,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley said.
-“They’re not gonna stop, and everyone beware, because they’re not gonna stop. They’re not gonna stop before Election Day in November, and they’re not gonna stop after Election Day. Everyone should take note of that, on both levels, that they’re not going to let up — and they should not. And we should not,” said Harris.
-“I need you to go out and talk to your friends and talk to your neighbors,” Obama said on the presidential campaign trail in September 2008. “I want you to talk to them whether they are independent or whether they are Republican. I want you to argue with them and get in their face,” Obama said
-“Please don’t just come here today and then go home,” Booker said. ”Go to the Hill today. Get up and, please, get up in the face of some congresspeople.”
-“I said, if we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.- Joe Biden
Lets also not forget how many on the Left Cheered when Rand Paul was attacked by his neighbor and how the Left has sat by for almost a year and called the riots “peaceful protesters.
This is just small glimpse of remarks folks on the Left have that instigate violence yet we want to forget ALL this hate and rhetoric the Left has spewed for the last 4 years. I would like you do DEFEND these comments and ACTIONS by your side of the Fence. If you had a shred of integrity you would call a spade a spade. Either violence and rhetoric are bad across the board and you can’t then I guess we can just continue to ignore your Half Brained logic and Hipocrisy
Impeachment is the process by which we remove top government officials. If Trump is president, you can impeach him. If Biden is president, you can impeach him.
For normal citizens, (i.e. not high officials) another process exists: indictment and prosecution. I’m sure Trump will be prosecuted. Perhaps he’ll be convicted. He could be jailed; he could be executed.
Regardless, Trump’s impeachment should be dismissed. It’s moot. Our Constitution is clear: “The president . . . shall be removed from office on impeachment and conviction. Furthermore, “judgment in cases of impeachment shall not extend further than to removal and disqualification.” That means the consequence – the remedy — of Senate conviction is removal from office. If you’re not president, how can you be removed?
The zealots cry, “Show me where it explicitly states we can’t impeach Trump! Point to the clause!” Sigh. Hamilton and Madison expected us to be a bit smarter. Somewhere, gazing down, they’re disappointed. In 1786, a few states allowed impeachment of former officials. The Framers could have included that provision. They didn’t. Conspicuously, our federal Constitution requires the chief justice of the USSC to preside over senate trails only “when the president of the United States is tried.” There’s no mechanism for senate trails of former presidents. There’s a reason that’s missing. It’s the dog that didn’t bank.
Some want Trump impeached & convicted to prevent him from holding future office. They fear he’ll win again. But, over and over, our federal courts have ruled that the Bill of Attainder Clause PROHIBITS such disqualifications, even on conviction.
I know lots of lawyers. Tons. Many are liberal dems. I ask: “So, do we impeach *former* presidents? Obama? Bush? Clinton?” The lawyers flash embarrassed smiles. Some blush. Some laugh & say, “Impeach? Well, err I mean, technically… No. That’s not really what it’s for. Impeachment is an improper remedy. But, you know, Trump is really awful, so….”
What is your reason for trying to confuse people with the facts?
Can you not impeach/convict a President who commits impeachable offenses in the last days of a term?
Impeachment is a process congress uses to remove a bad leader from office. When that leader’s term ends, impeachment becomes moot. If he dies, it’s moot. If he resigns, it’s moot. Because if he dies or resigns, he’s out of office. The impeachment becomes unnecessary once its goal [removal] has been achieved.
“It’s the dog that didn’t bank.”
autocorrect is the devil
It would be nice if Tom Thune would back up a little bit from McConnell’s backside to let him what the US Constitution actually says about impeachment. If he did that, he might enjoy the fresh air.