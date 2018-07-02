Seriously Constitution Party. Republicans don’t ever want Lora Hubbel back.

Failed Republican and Newly minted Constitution Party Gubernatorial Candidate Lora Hubbel is already bringing up the important issues in the run up to the Constitution party nomination in a week and a half.

Specifically, spreading a warning from a new age shaman healer that demons may be opening digital portals:

Lora should be comfortable and at home at as a member of the Robot Bee Lady’s Party.

Seriously, Constitution Party. Just remember that Republicans don’t want Lora Hubbel back. Ever.

