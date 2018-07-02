Apparently July 1 is still election night at KDLT

This just popped up on my television on July 1st at 11 o’clock (Sunday night). Someone should call KDLT and let them know that the primary is over.

And Dusty Johnson still did pretty well.

    You have to wonder how Krebs imploded like that. I’m not sure she could do that poorly again if the election were rerun 10 times.

