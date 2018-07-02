Seriously Constitution Party. Republicans don’t ever want Lora Hubbel back.

Failed Republican and Newly minted Constitution Party Gubernatorial Candidate Lora Hubbel is already bringing up the important issues in the run up to the Constitution party nomination in a week and a half.

Specifically, spreading a warning from a new age shaman healer that demons may be opening digital portals:

Lora should be comfortable and at home at as a member of the Robot Bee Lady’s Party.

Seriously, Constitution Party. Just remember that Republicans don’t want Lora Hubbel back. Ever.

15 Replies to “Seriously Constitution Party. Republicans don’t ever want Lora Hubbel back.”

    1. Anonymous

      Many people accuse deep-state intel of covering up stories about space aliens, but it’s actually spreading stories about them as a cover for its own secret projects. Demons may exist, but space aliens don’t, and neither demons nor space aliens are directly manipulating digital technology apart from humans.

  3. Steve Sibson

    “Seriously, Constitution Party.”

    So now the premise that the GOP is part of the plan to destroy the Constitution of the US is no longer a conspiracy theory. It is a real conspiracy. Thanks for clearing that up Pat.

    2. enquirer

      dirty little secret: everyone uses that little bit of the constitution they like and they disregard the rest of it.

    3. Anonymous

      Steve are you joining the Constitutional Party? They are growing and you would be a great candidate!

    1. Pat Powers Post author

      No, they’ve always been a separate party. Like the Green party or Democrats.

      From Wikipedia:

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Constitution_Party_(United_States)

      The party was founded as the “U.S. Taxpayers’ Party” by Howard Phillips in 1991.[19] Phillips was also the party’s candidate in the 1992, 1996 and 2000 presidential elections. The party’s name was changed to the Constitution Party in 1999; however, some state affiliate parties are known under different names. The party absorbed the American Independent Party, which was founded for George Wallace’s 1968 presidential campaign.

      And they still need to keep Lora. Republicans don’t want her back. Ever.

  7. Beth Smith

    This gubernatorial run is brought to you by Reynold’s Wrap, the aluminum of choice of America’s top tin hat wearers.

