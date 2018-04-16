Shantel Krebs for Congress 2018 1st Quarter FEC: 112k raised, 77k spent, 396k Cash on Hand

Shantel Krebs’ 2018 first quarter report is up:

Shantel Krebs 1st q 2018 by Pat Powers on Scribd

Krebs’ campaign finance report is telling us that she raised 112,179, bouncing back from last quarter, but spent 77,372, leaving 396,426 in her piggybank. Otherwise, looks like Krebs took in $11,500 from Women oriented political action groups on top of individual donations.

Interestingly, it appears that Jordan Mason’s company got close to $6800 for contract work… which you might take as code for circulating Krebs’ petitions.

Read the report, and let me know what you think!

