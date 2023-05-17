Sioux Falls School Board results. Johnson over Mattson over 2 to 1.

From the Sioux Falls School District, Dawn Marie Johnson took an early lead in the race for School Board, and never let up:

Location Total

Ballots

Cast Dawn

Marie

Johnson Nick

Zachariasen Brian

Mattson Peace Lutheran Church (1-1) 578 368 0 210 Memorial Middle School (1-2) 670 432 3 235 Career & Tech Ed Academy (1-3) 135 87 0 48 Maricar Community Center (1-4) 104 53 1 50 Oyate Community Center (1-5) 194 128 3 63 Our Redeemer Lutheran Church (1-6) 401 276 1 124 First Lutheran Church (1-7) 505 412 1 92 Wesley United Methodist Church (1-8) 131 90 0 41 Kenny Anderson Community Center (1-9) 319 223 0 96 Morningside Community Center (1-10) 807 556 1 250 Gloria Dei Lutheran Church (1-11) 643 436 2 205 Faith Baptist Church (1-12) 726 429 4 293 Instructional Planning Center (1-13) 1,266 990 3 273 Absentee Center (1-14) 1,172 925 1 246 Totals 7,651 5,405 20 2,226

Johnson seemed to have broad based support across party lines, while Mattson focused much of his energy in running as the Republican in the race. As one resident put to me, “this was the first candidate under the Tornow regime” (as leader of the Minnehaha Co GOP) and the Republican candidate was beaten badly, on a 2-1 basis.

If this was a race that area Republicans were supporting, they didn’t show up. But, I think it was less the focus on Republican identity than it was simply name identification. Johnson raised and spent 3-4 times the amount Mattson was able to muster, which gave Dawn Marie Johnson the ability to get her name in front of far more people.

Big stats to keep in mind…

The Sioux Falls School District Annual Election – Official Returns

123,885 Registered Voters in the Sioux Falls School District

7,649 Voters who went to the polls

6.16% Turnout

In a race where turnout was 6%, the race was less about ideology, and more about bringing your voters to the polls, which Dawn Marie Johnson managed to do.

I haven’t met Johnson, but Brian Mattson is certainly a nice person, and I’d encourage him to give it another go in the future.