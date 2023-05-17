Sioux Falls School Board results. Johnson over Mattson over 2 to 1.

From the Sioux Falls School District, Dawn Marie Johnson took an early lead in the race for School Board, and never let up:
|Location
|Total
Ballots
Cast
|Dawn
Marie
Johnson
|Nick
Zachariasen
|Brian
Mattson
|Peace Lutheran Church (1-1)
|578
|368
|0
|210
|Memorial Middle School (1-2)
|670
|432
|3
|235
|Career & Tech Ed Academy (1-3)
|135
|87
|0
|48
|Maricar Community Center (1-4)
|104
|53
|1
|50
|Oyate Community Center (1-5)
|194
|128
|3
|63
|Our Redeemer Lutheran Church (1-6)
|401
|276
|1
|124
|First Lutheran Church (1-7)
|505
|412
|1
|92
|Wesley United Methodist Church (1-8)
|131
|90
|0
|41
|Kenny Anderson Community Center (1-9)
|319
|223
|0
|96
|Morningside Community Center (1-10)
|807
|556
|1
|250
|Gloria Dei Lutheran Church (1-11)
|643
|436
|2
|205
|Faith Baptist Church (1-12)
|726
|429
|4
|293
|Instructional Planning Center (1-13)
|1,266
|990
|3
|273
|Absentee Center (1-14)
|1,172
|925
|1
|246
|Totals
|7,651
|5,405
|20
|2,226
Johnson seemed to have broad based support across party lines, while Mattson focused much of his energy in running as the Republican in the race. As one resident put to me, “this was the first candidate under the Tornow regime” (as leader of the Minnehaha Co GOP) and the Republican candidate was beaten badly, on a 2-1 basis.
If this was a race that area Republicans were supporting, they didn’t show up. But, I think it was less the focus on Republican identity than it was simply name identification. Johnson raised and spent 3-4 times the amount Mattson was able to muster, which gave Dawn Marie Johnson the ability to get her name in front of far more people.
Big stats to keep in mind…
The Sioux Falls School District Annual Election – Official Returns
123,885 Registered Voters in the Sioux Falls School District
7,649 Voters who went to the polls
6.16% Turnout
In a race where turnout was 6%, the race was less about ideology, and more about bringing your voters to the polls, which Dawn Marie Johnson managed to do.
I haven’t met Johnson, but Brian Mattson is certainly a nice person, and I’d encourage him to give it another go in the future.
2 thoughts on “Sioux Falls School Board results. Johnson over Mattson over 2 to 1.”
I’ve never met Dawn Marie or Brian, but…
On one hand you had a long list of community leaders, from all across the political spectrum, supporting Dawn Marie. She was everywhere and had support from so many different pockets within Sioux Falls.
And on the other, Cole Heisey was the only person I saw actively supporting Brian.
Made casting my vote for Dawn Marie very easy.
Happy to see Sioux Falls voters reject the Patriot Q-Lite candidate.