From Twitter:
The offices of our #ConstituentServices finalists have demonstrated excellence through specific practices that are thoroughly rooted in the office’s values and incorporated into the office’s work, re: specific, methodical, and consistent processes for achieving measurable results pic.twitter.com/6lXKdiTa8T
— CMF (@congressfdn) May 17, 2023
One thought on “Dusty Johnson finalist for award for Congressional Constituent Services”
I had no idea that there were even awards until Dusty started promoting these things.
Nor do I care about these awards. I think Rounds and Thune have great customer service also.