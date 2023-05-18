Gov. Noem and Colleagues Work to Secure Southern Border

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD) joined her fellow Republican governors in committing to continuing their efforts to secure our Southern border. The federal government’s recent decision to allow Title 42 to expire is expected to lead to record numbers of migrants being admitted into the U.S.

“While the federal government has abdicated its duties, Republican governors stand ready to protect the U.S.-Mexico border and keep families safe,” said Governor Noem and her colleagues. “Every state is a border state. All states have suffered from the effects of human trafficking and deadly illegal drugs coming across the border. Republican governors are leading the way to address the border crisis by enhancing penalties for fentanyl crimes and human trafficking while also increasing support for law enforcement.”

Governor Noem has long recognized the crisis at the border, and in 2021, she deployed South Dakota National Guard troops, helicopters, and equipment to the border in response to Governor Doug Ducey’s (R-AZ) and Governor Greg Abbott’s (R-TX) request for help. During their deployment, the South Dakota guard members personally encountered more than 6,000 individuals crossing the border illegally and witnessed firsthand the scope of the drug smuggling and human trafficking taking place. Later that year, in response to additional requests for aid, Governor Noem deployed an additional 125 members of the National Guard to the border.

In South Dakota, Governor Noem has responded to the impacts of the failure at the border by empowering law enforcement, supporting anti-trafficking organizations, and investing in new prisons and other public safety efforts.

###