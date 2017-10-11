So, maybe Heidelberger is running for Senate after all..

Caught a little intel the other day after my post on Cory Heidelberger walking in NSU’s parade.
Apparently, despite there being an open House seat, I’m told that Heidelberger is looking at running for State Senate against Al Novstrup in a rematch, after suffering a beating at the Senator’s hands in 2016. Word is that Aberdeen Dems have been told that the sore loser is going for another run… and they’re not thrilled.
What was passed on to me was “County Dems don’t want him to but aren’t getting anyone new anyway…”
Now that’s a rallying cry for Democrats if I’ve ever heard one. Meh.. Well, we can’t find anything else…
It’s probably safe to say that as an atheist his only prayer is the one his wife is saying in hopes of getting him out of the house.
The first person I have run across running for office that must get up in the morning, look in the mirror and ask himself who have I not offended yet today?
Falsely calling counter terrorism experts strip dancers will not be of much help for him.
Pat,
Its the same rallying cry of Jay Williams against Senator Thune. I expect the same results.
Pat, Troy anyone any bets as to the spread of the defeat this time? 🙂