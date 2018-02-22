Someone wants round 2.. Heidelberger to run for State Senate against Al Novstrup

Looks like someone didn’t lose by enough last time. After taking a class on how to win an election from Ann Tornberg a week ago…
..the word tonight is that Cory Heidelberger is now full of confidence (or full of something) and getting up on that horse again as he prepares to take another electoral defeat at the hands of Al Novstrup in the District 3 State Senate Race.
This should be entertaining.
DING DING Round 2….
GO GET HIM AL!
The Brown county Dems are embarrassing. Maybe even worse than the state party dems.
Who is in charge? It’s like they have just given up.
Tornberg should go too. She’s terrible. Billie Sutton needs to take the lead and get legit candidates and leaders.
Why would he subject himself to another ass-whoopin’?
Because he is smarter than all of us, just ask him!
I have, I disagreed, and he moderated me out of existence.
it will be fun to see what conspiracy theory he will invent about Al; probably starting with “his name isn’t really Al, it must be an abbreviation for something. What’s he hiding?”
Lora and Stace will have to investigate.
Stace can search for Al’ s original birth certificate and Lora can stage a re-enactment of his birth
A class on winning elections by Ann Tornberg- now that’s funny!
How many times has Tornberg lost a legislative race? 3 or 4?
I guess the saying is true about those that can’t do, teach.
Wow. That beard.
I don’t mind that he is running but democrats shouldn’t settle for him.
Really? In a town of 25,000 people this is what you are ok with?
Did Ann explain to Cory how Cory needed to not be so grating and self-righteous?
Can anybody actually do that?
That might be a heavy lift.
Cory will have his buddies Stace and Drew to campaign with him.
I was wondering if that was Drew standing up in the corner actually.
Looks like Michael Traxinger seated on the right side. Good guy, an attorney, farmer/rancher and smart. He is the kind of candidate the Dems need to push.
Anne: I’d like to welcome everyone to our official candidate training! It is great that we have so many newcomers and Cory Heidelberger is here for remedial candidate training today. Welcome!
Anne: Cory my special assignment for you today is to write 100 times > I Need to be more likeable and not walk into a room and act like I am the smartest person in the room. Got that Cory?
Cory: Yes Anne as Cory writes his instructions down and proceeds with his assignment as the class watches Cory.
Anne: New candidates let’s begin……….