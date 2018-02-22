Someone wants round 2.. Heidelberger to run for State Senate against Al Novstrup

Looks like someone didn’t lose by enough last time. After taking a class on how to win an election from Ann Tornberg a week ago…

..the word tonight is that Cory Heidelberger is now full of confidence (or full of something) and getting up on that horse again as he prepares to take another electoral defeat at the hands of Al Novstrup in the District 3 State Senate Race.

This should be entertaining.

