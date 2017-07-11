South Dakota boasts 2 of our nation’s most popular US Senators

From Morning Consult, South Dakota is noted as having two of our nation’s most popular US Senators:
I don’t understand the Bernie thing, but John Thune and Mike Rounds are neck in neck at the #7 most popular US Senator and the #9 most popular US Senator in the country… which doesn’t bode well for any potential challengers to Rounds in 2020.
Thune’s popularity has translated into an inability for Democrats to challenge him with any serious candidate candidates… if at all.
With Rounds’ popularity nearly at the same level, Democrats may be forced to just give the Senator who is in the middle of his first term “a bye,” and not challenge him for office as they did with Thune.
“Morning Consult is the official polling partner of POLITICO, Vox, Fortune, and Bloomberg News”. From their home page. You really should consider the source.
Yeah, a useless poll in my eyes.
Why, that’s readily evident from their love of Bernie.
LOL.
Rounds is for big government/big business… Wants the government to handle our money… That I do get!
It really is worse than worthless. If I’m a top 10 Senator in the eyes of Politico and Vox, then I’m failing the American experiment. A Republican on this list would have a low threat value to the efforts of the Democrats on in this list.
So South Dakota has 2 Republicans that make the top 10 list for the most liberal Senators, with a hard left socialist leading the pack? You would think that would make Cory Heidelberger happy, but partisan politics will prevent that from happening.
Hold on; Vermont is full of liberals and hippies and South Dakota has a lot of conservatives, so I think that equating being on this list to being liberal is nonsensical.
Did you ready the article? This is a ranking of popularity done by polling registered voters in each of the senator’s home state. The fact that the polling firm is affiliated with liberal media outlets doesn’t change the poll results. It’s not a ranking by Politico or Vox. And it’s not a ranking of liberals or conservatives. I guess that some of you just can’t handle the idea that our two senators are liked by the voters of South Dakota.
It’s pretty obvious this list is lacking a Bill Janklow.
Steve/Kelly,
Your anti-Thune and Anti-Rounds bias is causing you to say nonsense.
Morning Consult asked the people who hired these Senators if they approve of the job they are doing. And Thune and Rounds are in the top 10% of this measure.
I know this puts in you in a small minority, most of whom are liberals. If you are comfortable with the company you keep, don’t worry about it.
Troy, did the poll ask those who actually follow how Thune and Rounds vote?
You are sounding a lot like Heidelberger. I am not anti-Thune nor anti-Rounds. I am anti-liberal. I am also anti-propaganda. Sad that so many South Dakotans automatically equate Republican with conservative. The small minority I belong too are the true conservatives…those who were against the two major tax increases during the Daugaard administration. Both issues were soundly supported by the Democrats. So the rock solid majority we have representing us in Pierre are big government liberals. What party they belong to doesn’t really matter.
What this poll tells me is that Vermont is full of a lot of people who don’t want to take responsibility for themselves and believe that government is the answer to their own failure to make something of themselves.