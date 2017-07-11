South Dakota boasts 2 of our nation’s most popular US Senators

From Morning Consult, South Dakota is noted as having two of our nation’s most popular US Senators:

I don’t understand the Bernie thing, but John Thune and Mike Rounds are neck in neck at the #7 most popular US Senator and the #9 most popular US Senator in the country… which doesn’t bode well for any potential challengers to Rounds in 2020.

Thune’s popularity has translated into an inability for Democrats to challenge him with any serious candidate candidates… if at all.

With Rounds’ popularity nearly at the same level, Democrats may be forced to just give the Senator who is in the middle of his first term “a bye,” and not challenge him for office as they did with Thune.

