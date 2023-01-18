South Dakota Federation of Republican Women supporting Congressman Dusty Johnson’s “Keep the 9” Supreme Court Justices campaign

From my mailbox:

SDFRW announces resolution calling on the United States Congress to maintain the size of the Supreme Court at nine justices.

Our Founding Fathers created a government of three branches, each checking the other two, each checked by the other two. The Legislative was tasked with creating law, the Executive with executing law, the Judicial with interpreting law.

Unfortunately, the lines between branches have become muddled at times. The Supreme Court has legislated from the bench – going beyond merely interpreting laws to actually creating them. Consequently, politicos began seeking to control the Court’s makeup and thereby to control the Court itself.

After three justices were appointed during President Trump’s term, the Democrat Party screamed for an increase in the Supreme Court’s membership. By appointing a slew of Left-leaning justices, Democrats intended to dilute conservative votes and force rulings that further a liberal agenda.

On January 17, 2023, protesting such manipulation and gross distortion of our system of government, the South Dakota Federation of Republican Women’s executive committee passed a unanimous resolution asking Congress to maintain the size of the Supreme Court at nine justices.