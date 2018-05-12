South Dakota Gun Owners jumps in Aberdeen Sheriff’s race.

From my mailbox, the fringe gun group “South Dakota Gun Owners” has jumped into the Brown County Sheriff’s race. And with their involvement comes brightly colored and somewhat misleading postcards from out of state to wallpaper the county:
Where have we heard of the group getting involved in attacking County law-enforcement before?
The Gun Owners group is going after long-time Sheriff Mike Leidholt, and leafletting homes in the Pierre area with a message that they call his office, and demand that he apologize for his position.
And…
It’s also a dumb move, as under Jordan Mason, the SDGO had been working towards a bit more respectability. But attacking a member of law enforcement who was reflecting the Sheriff group’s position on why they think we need pistol permits, and their ability to review and deny them?
I don’t know that postcards out of Columbus, Ohio attacking Sheriffs for wanting to deny pistol permits to crazy people, wife beaters or drug users in South Dakota has ever worked out well for the SDGO group.
We’ll just have to wait and see how it works for them this time.
From the Postage Stamp it appears they lost their coveted Non-Profit status.
From the LRC site, it appears they helped you lose your coveted Rep status
Dennert’s hands are all over this. Didn’t he used to work for them?
He is usually involved with garbage like this along with a few others we know.
Dennert posted this on his Facebook page yesterday, but unlike the notice posted above with a black-out addressee, Dennert’s has no addressee. That makes me think Dennert was involved in sending these out.
Is it true Dennert is running for speaker pro tem?
People need to tie this gutter politics back to Dennert.
This automatically seals the deal and will encourage friends and family in Brown County to vote Milbrandt. This deceptive group has a history of attacking good people with lies and misrepresentation.
Now the local Aberdeen Islamaphobe Xenophobe Klan group is posting this and is all in for Kaiser. This will backfire on them for going after Milbrandt. Dennert is part of this too.
If you are going to say a candidate has a certain position, it would be helpful if you would cite the source of your information. – The Editor.
This group gave Lance Russell over $9,000 for his AG bid. Phil Jensen, Taffy Howard, Lynn DiSanto have all accepted contributions from them and had them attack their opponents on their behalf. This group is a Cancer in SD politics. Anyone linked to them is a no vote in my book.
Let’s clear up some of these rumors about Drew Dennert.
I have been friends with Drew for a long time and can set the record straight.
Dennert was never employed by South Dakota gun owners.
Dennert had no part in creating this postcard.
Dennert did share a photo of it on his Facebook page yesterday, and it did not have an address. The photo he posted is the same photo that a different page had previously shared on Facebook, that is why there was no address. Also it’s a white copy obviously someone blocked it out when putting it on their copier.
And to my knowledge he has no intentions on running for any leadership positions in the House.
Drew has a good relationship with the Brown County Republicans and is very supportive of Char Cornelius our county chair woman who is running for Aberdeen city Council. Speaking of Char, her democratic opponent has deep pockets. Rumored to have spent tens of thousands of dollars on his previous campaign, I haven’t checked the reports to confirm but the amount of advertising I have seen from him already shows he is back on that same track. It would be nice if anyone reading this would be willing to donate or if you are from Aberdeen come grab a sign and a walking list to do some door to door for her.
I hope this clears up some of those unfounded rumors.
When they are done with Char, they could help a really good guy by the name of Dan Richardt running for City Council in the SW District..
Is dis a blog or a protection racket, ‘Cause we want our piece of ‘da action, Powers – Tony Walnuts