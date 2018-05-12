South Dakota Gun Owners jumps in Aberdeen Sheriff’s race.

From my mailbox, the fringe gun group “South Dakota Gun Owners” has jumped into the Brown County Sheriff’s race. And with their involvement comes brightly colored and somewhat misleading postcards from out of state to wallpaper the county:

Where have we heard of the group getting involved in attacking County law-enforcement before?

The Gun Owners group is going after long-time Sheriff Mike Leidholt, and leafletting homes in the Pierre area with a message that they call his office, and demand that he apologize for his position.

And…

It’s also a dumb move, as under Jordan Mason, the SDGO had been working towards a bit more respectability. But attacking a member of law enforcement who was reflecting the Sheriff group’s position on why they think we need pistol permits, and their ability to review and deny them?

I don’t know that postcards out of Columbus, Ohio attacking Sheriffs for wanting to deny pistol permits to crazy people, wife beaters or drug users in South Dakota has ever worked out well for the SDGO group.

We’ll just have to wait and see how it works for them this time.

