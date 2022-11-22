South Dakota House posts committee assignments

Hugh Bartels, the upcoming Speaker of the South Dakota House of Representatives announced tonight the committee assignments for the next term of the state House of Representatives.

One thing noted to me by members of leadership were that their goalwas to not be punitive, but to speak with a unified voice, fairly representing the members of the House of Representatives.

One example of that would be the committee leadership positions that were provided to Jon Hansen, who lost the race for Speaker of the House.

Agriculture and Natural Resources

Roger Chase (Chair)

Marty Overweg (Vice Chair)

James D. Wangsness

Stephanie Sauder

Drew Peterson

Trish Ladner

Lynn Schneider

Tamara St. John

Karla J. Lems

Randy Gross

John Sjaarda

Julie K. Auch

Oren L. Lesmeister

Appropriations

Mike Derby (Chair)

Tony Venhuizen (Vice Chair)

Ernie Otten

Lance R. Koth

Dennis Krull

Chris Karr

John Mills

Chris Kassin

Linda K. Duba

Commerce and Energy

Mike Weisgram (Chair)

Carl E. Perry (Vice Chair)

Amber Arlint

Neal Pinnow

Joe Donnell

Jessica Bahmuller

Lynn Schneider

William Shorma

Steve Duffy

Byron I. Callies

Ben Krohmer

Tina L. Mulally

Kameron Nelson

Education

Mike Stevens (Chair)

Fred Deutsch (Vice Chair)

Roger DeGroot

Amber Arlint

Tim Reisch

Scott Moore

Mellissa Heermann

Tyler Tordsen

Stephanie Sauder

Byron I. Callies

Brian Mulder

Scott Odenbach

Bethany Soye

Phil Jensen

Eric E. Emery

Government Operations and Audit

Ernie Otten (Chair)

Hugh M. Bartels (Vice Chair)

Drew Peterson

Tim Reisch

Linda K. Duba

Health and Human Services

Kevin D. Jensen (Chair)

Taylor Rehfeldt (Vice Chair)

Fred Deutsch

Mellissa Heermann

Brian Mulder

Scott Moore

Joe Donnell

Gary L. Cammack

Mike Weisgram

Brandei Schaefbauer

David Kull

Kameron Nelson

Erin Healy

Judiciary

Jon Hansen (Chair)

Mike Stevens (Vice Chair)

Mary J. Fitzgerald

David Kull

Tamara St. John

Rebecca Reimer

Curt Massie

Kenneth Teunissen

Tim Reisch

Tyler Tordsen

Scott Odenbach

Bethany Soye

Kadyn Wittman

Legislative Procedure

Hugh M. Bartels (Chair)

Mike Stevens (Vice Chair)

Will Mortenson

Taylor Rehfeldt

Gary L. Cammack

Tony Venhuizen

Erin Healy

Local Government

Becky J. Drury (Chair)

Mary J. Fitzgerald (Vice Chair)

Jess Olson

Jessica Bahmuller

Greg Jamison

Aaron Aylward

Sue Peterson

John Sjaarda

Karla J. Lems

Julie K. Auch

Marty Overweg

Trish Ladner

Kadyn Wittman

Military and Veterans Affairs

Tim Reisch (Chair)

Kenneth Teunissen (Vice Chair)

Stephanie Sauder

Byron I. Callies

Becky J. Drury

Fred Deutsch

Randy Gross

Scott Moore

William Shorma

James D. Wangsness

Julie K. Auch

Aaron Aylward

Peri Pourier

Retirement Laws

Hugh M. Bartels (Chair)

Mike Weisgram (Vice Chair)

Carl E. Perry

Neal Pinnow

Linda K. Duba

Rules Review

Jon Hansen

Roger DeGroot

Erin Healy

State Affairs

Will Mortenson (Chair)

Taylor Rehfeldt (Vice Chair)

Hugh M. Bartels

Rocky Blare

Kirk Chaffee

Becky J. Drury

James D. Wangsness

Roger Chase

Rebecca Reimer

Jon Hansen

Gary L. Cammack

Oren L. Lesmeister

Erin Healy

Taxation

Kirk Chaffee (Chair)

Jess Olson (Vice Chair)

Aaron Aylward

Carl E. Perry

Sue Peterson

Roger DeGroot

Neal Pinnow

Curt Massie

Liz May

Greg Jamison

Tony Randolph

Phil Jensen

Peri Pourier

Transportation

Rocky Blare (Chair)

Randy Gross (Vice Chair)

William Shorma

Kevin D. Jensen

Drew Peterson

Tony Randolph

Ben Krohmer

Steve Duffy

Kenneth Teunissen

Brandei Schaefbauer

Liz May

Tina L. Mulally

Eric E. Emery

State-Tribal Relations

Tamara St. John (Co-Chair)

Joe Donnell

Will Mortenson

Tyler Tordsen

Peri Pourier