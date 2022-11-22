South Dakota House posts committee assignments

Hugh Bartels, the upcoming Speaker of the South Dakota House of Representatives announced tonight the committee assignments for the next term of the state House of Representatives.
One thing noted to me by members of leadership were that their goalwas to not be punitive, but to speak with a unified voice, fairly representing the members of the House of Representatives.
One example of that would be the committee leadership positions that were provided to Jon Hansen, who lost the race for Speaker of the House.
Agriculture and Natural Resources
Roger Chase (Chair)
Marty Overweg (Vice Chair)
James D. Wangsness
Stephanie Sauder
Drew Peterson
Trish Ladner
Lynn Schneider
Tamara St. John
Karla J. Lems
Randy Gross
John Sjaarda
Julie K. Auch
Oren L. Lesmeister
Appropriations
Mike Derby (Chair)
Tony Venhuizen (Vice Chair)
Ernie Otten
Lance R. Koth
Dennis Krull
Chris Karr
John Mills
Chris Kassin
Linda K. Duba
Commerce and Energy
Mike Weisgram (Chair)
Carl E. Perry (Vice Chair)
Amber Arlint
Neal Pinnow
Joe Donnell
Jessica Bahmuller
Lynn Schneider
William Shorma
Steve Duffy
Byron I. Callies
Ben Krohmer
Tina L. Mulally
Kameron Nelson
Education
Mike Stevens (Chair)
Fred Deutsch (Vice Chair)
Roger DeGroot
Amber Arlint
Tim Reisch
Scott Moore
Mellissa Heermann
Tyler Tordsen
Stephanie Sauder
Byron I. Callies
Brian Mulder
Scott Odenbach
Bethany Soye
Phil Jensen
Eric E. Emery
Government Operations and Audit
Ernie Otten (Chair)
Hugh M. Bartels (Vice Chair)
Drew Peterson
Tim Reisch
Linda K. Duba
Health and Human Services
Kevin D. Jensen (Chair)
Taylor Rehfeldt (Vice Chair)
Fred Deutsch
Mellissa Heermann
Brian Mulder
Scott Moore
Joe Donnell
Gary L. Cammack
Mike Weisgram
Brandei Schaefbauer
David Kull
Kameron Nelson
Erin Healy
Judiciary
Jon Hansen (Chair)
Mike Stevens (Vice Chair)
Mary J. Fitzgerald
David Kull
Tamara St. John
Rebecca Reimer
Curt Massie
Kenneth Teunissen
Tim Reisch
Tyler Tordsen
Scott Odenbach
Bethany Soye
Kadyn Wittman
Legislative Procedure
Hugh M. Bartels (Chair)
Mike Stevens (Vice Chair)
Will Mortenson
Taylor Rehfeldt
Gary L. Cammack
Tony Venhuizen
Erin Healy
Local Government
Becky J. Drury (Chair)
Mary J. Fitzgerald (Vice Chair)
Jess Olson
Jessica Bahmuller
Greg Jamison
Aaron Aylward
Sue Peterson
John Sjaarda
Karla J. Lems
Julie K. Auch
Marty Overweg
Trish Ladner
Kadyn Wittman
Military and Veterans Affairs
Tim Reisch (Chair)
Kenneth Teunissen (Vice Chair)
Stephanie Sauder
Byron I. Callies
Becky J. Drury
Fred Deutsch
Randy Gross
Scott Moore
William Shorma
James D. Wangsness
Julie K. Auch
Aaron Aylward
Peri Pourier
Retirement Laws
Hugh M. Bartels (Chair)
Mike Weisgram (Vice Chair)
Carl E. Perry
Neal Pinnow
Linda K. Duba
Rules Review
Jon Hansen
Roger DeGroot
Erin Healy
State Affairs
Will Mortenson (Chair)
Taylor Rehfeldt (Vice Chair)
Hugh M. Bartels
Rocky Blare
Kirk Chaffee
Becky J. Drury
James D. Wangsness
Roger Chase
Rebecca Reimer
Jon Hansen
Gary L. Cammack
Oren L. Lesmeister
Erin Healy
Taxation
Kirk Chaffee (Chair)
Jess Olson (Vice Chair)
Aaron Aylward
Carl E. Perry
Sue Peterson
Roger DeGroot
Neal Pinnow
Curt Massie
Liz May
Greg Jamison
Tony Randolph
Phil Jensen
Peri Pourier
Transportation
Rocky Blare (Chair)
Randy Gross (Vice Chair)
William Shorma
Kevin D. Jensen
Drew Peterson
Tony Randolph
Ben Krohmer
Steve Duffy
Kenneth Teunissen
Brandei Schaefbauer
Liz May
Tina L. Mulally
Eric E. Emery
State-Tribal Relations
Tamara St. John (Co-Chair)
Joe Donnell
Will Mortenson
Tyler Tordsen
Peri Pourier
Looks like the new leadership played it pretty straight. Chairs and Vice Chairs from all over the caucus. Good for them. Enough division.
Jon Hansen is chair of judiciary, chair of rules, and on state affairs. That’s a very strong draw.