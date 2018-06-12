Successful GOP Primary Candidate Scyller Borglum talks about her experiences on the campaign trail.

First-time Republican candidate Scyller Borglum was able to celebrate victory on the night of the Primary (eventually), and on her personal blog where she’s written about working on her doctorate and careers in engineering, provided some insight into her experiences on the campaign trail:

Now, I won’t tell you my campaign strategy except to say a couple of things. First, several people gave me great advice. Knocking on doors was the best way to meet my constituents, hear their concerns, and introduce myself.

Second, I attended every meet-and-greet, every forum, and every opportunity to introduce myself. Three candidates put their name in for two slots. One as an incumbent and one who ran before and had 23 years in our District. As a relative newcomer, I had a great deal of ground to make up in a very short amount of time.

While on the Campaign Trail, one unexpected theme became clear. Despite what we hear in popular media and on the news, I did not run into acrimonious sputtering or vitriolic diatribes. In fact, people were pleasant.

Every evening I laced up my “Trail Shoes” and my Sweetie did the double check: do you have your Camelbak? Check. Sunglasses? Check. Beretta bag with handouts? Check, Check!!

A note on my Beretta bag — a friend at work gave this to me so I had a handy bag for my shotgun shells while shooting trap/skeet. Serendipitously, it was also the perfect size to hold my door to door handouts! One evening, a fellow answered the door — and uncertain of my Republicany-ness — wanted to know where I stood on guns and the 2nd Amendment. I pointed to the logo on my Beretta bag and saucily replied, “This should tell you.” He paused, caught off guard. Then he recovered, “well it’s not a Kimber, but I suppose you’ll do.” And I secured his vote.