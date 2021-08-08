Taffy Howard says will introduce legislation to force anti-vax mandate on businesses

State Representative Taffy Howard is in the news this weekend chirping up that we need a statewide mandate on private businesses.

From KOTA News:

State Representative Taffy Howard announced her plans to introduce legislation that would limit private businesses from making vaccination mandatory for employees. And.. She’s called on Johnson to bring forth legislation at the national level to ban certain private businesses from instituting their own vaccine mandates for employees.

Read it here.

So, if I have a business installing and delivering oxygen tanks or providing respiratory therapists in homes for people who have trouble breathing, Taffy opposes having the employees going into the homes of sick and old people being vaccinated against COVID or other diseases?

So, the first issue out of the gate in the Congressional campaign is the challenger being on an anti-vaxxer kick. Nevermind she’s openly using her office as a soapbox for her congressional race.

I don’t particularly want a government so intrusive that they can tell me who I can hire and who I can fire. But Taffy is going to legislate this?

It’s going to be one of those campaigns, isn’t it?