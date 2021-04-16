Take me home Country Roads – Kristi Noem version

Sisters and Conservative folk duo Camille & Haley are apparently big fans of Governor Kristi Noem, and they’re expressing it in song with a version of Country Roads tailored for South Dakota’s Governor:

You can follow Camille and Haley here at their website!

One thought on “Take me home Country Roads – Kristi Noem version”

  1. Loved the song but those two need to see the beauty of Eastern South Dakota as well. That is where Governor Noem is from.

