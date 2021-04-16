Take me home Country Roads – Kristi Noem version

Sisters and Conservative folk duo Camille & Haley are apparently big fans of Governor Kristi Noem, and they’re expressing it in song with a version of Country Roads tailored for South Dakota’s Governor:

You can follow Camille and Haley here at their website!

7 thoughts on “Take me home Country Roads – Kristi Noem version”

  1. Loved the song but those two need to see the beauty of Eastern South Dakota as well. That is where Governor Noem is from.

  2. Very nice song! There is much good work to be done to carve out conservative ideas into the artistic sphere.

    If you want to give it another watch, I’ve found it is better if I imagine John Thune dancing to it solo while pointing both index fingers.

    You’re welcome.

