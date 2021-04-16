Sisters and Conservative folk duo Camille & Haley are apparently big fans of Governor Kristi Noem, and they’re expressing it in song with a version of Country Roads tailored for South Dakota’s Governor:
7 thoughts on “Take me home Country Roads – Kristi Noem version”
Loved the song but those two need to see the beauty of Eastern South Dakota as well. That is where Governor Noem is from.
Very nice song! There is much good work to be done to carve out conservative ideas into the artistic sphere.
If you want to give it another watch, I’ve found it is better if I imagine John Thune dancing to it solo while pointing both index fingers.
You’re welcome.
Gross
Love it!
What next Kristi Noem action figures?
Beauty of Eastern South Dakota?????
I give it a week until some supposedly “pro-woman” dem threatens to sue these nice young ladies.